Tanzania/Kenya: Tanzanite Down Kenya, Advance to Last Round

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania ' s U-20 girls' team yesterday advanced to the fourth and final round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers after defeating Kenya 3-1 on penalties at the Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam, following a 1-1 aggregate draw.

It was a fiercely contested tie between the two East African rivals. Kenya had taken a slender advantage in the first leg at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi last weekend, courtesy of a late strike from Elizabeth Mideva.

Trailing on aggregate, the Tanzanian side showed determination and composure in the return leg. Their persistence paid off in the 70th minute when Winfrida Gerald found the back of the net to level the tie overall at 1-1 and ignite hopes among the home supporters.

The goal injected fresh belief into the hosts while mounting pressure on Kenya. Despite late opportunities for both sides, neither team was able to find a decisive second goal in regulation time, forcing the encounter into a tense penalty shoot-out.

It was from the spot that the Tanzanite Queens demonstrated remarkable character. The Tanzanian youngsters converted three of their penalties with confidence, while Kenya faltered under pressure, managing just one successful attempt.

The 3-1 shoot-out victory sparked jubilant celebrations as the players embraced each other, having completed a spirited comeback.

The triumph propels the Tanzanite Queens into the decisive fourth round of the qualifiers, keeping alive their hopes of securing a historic place on the global stage.

Their next opponents will be determined by the outcome of the tie between Cameroon and Botswana, with the winners set to face the confident Tanzanian outfit.