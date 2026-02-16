East Africa: Tanzania Clubs CAF Fate On Edge

Dar es Salaam — CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup group stages draw to a close, as Tanzania's representatives Young Africans SC, Simba SC, Azam FC and Singida Black Stars find themselves in varying stages of qualification drama.

For some, the race is still on, while others face the harsh reality of early elimination. In the CAF Champions League, Yanga are still alive, but their qualification chances remain on a knife-edge.

Currently sitting with five points from five matches in a highly competitive group, Yanga face a must-win scenario against JS Kabylie in their final match at New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar today.

A victory would take them to eight points, but their fate will depend on the result of the other group clash between FAR Rabat and Al Ahly.

Yanga's path to qualification is clear that they must beat JS Kabylie and hope FAR Rabat fails to win against Al Ahly. If FAR Rabat lose, Yanga would potentially leapfrog them into second place depending on goal difference.

However, if FAR Rabat win or draw, the door to the knockout rounds will firmly close for Yanga, regardless of their own result.

For Simba SC, their hopes of progressing in the CAF Champions League were extinguished well before their final match against Stade Malien. With just two points from five games, Simba's chances of reaching the knockout stages were mathematically impossible, even if they won their final clash late yesterday.

In the CAF Confederation Cup, Azam FC still have a fighting chance, but their path to qualification is far from straightforward. With nine points from five matches, Azam are currently in third place in their group.

They must win their final match against Wydad AC, the group leaders, to have any chance of progressing.

A victory would give Azam 12 points, which could see them secure second place. However, Azam's qualification hopes depend on the result of Maniema's final game against Nairobi United.

If Maniema win, Azam's chances will evaporate, as Maniema will finish with 12 points, making it impossible for Azam to catch them. If Maniema fail to win, Azam could qualify, depending on goal difference or other tiebreakers.

It's a tense situation for Azam, who must not only secure a win but also rely on a slipup from Maniema. They can still make it through to the knockout stages, but they will need both a strong performance and some fortune on their side.

The journey for Singida Black Stars in the CAF Confederation Cup came to a premature end.

With four points from five matches, Singida was mathematically eliminated before their final encounter against Otoho d'Oyo. Even a win would have only brought them to seven points, which was insufficient to catch second-placed Otoho d'Oyo or group leaders CR Belouizdad.

As the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup group stages come to a close, Yanga remain in the hunt for a knockout spot, but their hopes are fragile and hinge on both their own result and the outcome of other matches.

Azam FC is still alive but faces a must-win match and a reliance on results elsewhere, making their path equally complicated.

For Simba SC and Singida Black Stars, the journey has ended and they must now turn their attention to domestic competitions and rebuilding for the future.