Tanzania: Why Miracle Experience Balloon Safaris Got Great Recognition

Arusha — Miracle Experience Balloon Safaris has been recognised as Tanzania's Best Hot Air Balloon Tour Operator at the Serengeti Awards, in a ceremony that highlighted operators shaping the country's tourism standards through service, safety and conservation.

The awards, organised by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism and supported by the Tanzania National Parks Authority, are regarded as the country's highest platform for acknowledging excellence across the tourism value chain.

Company representatives received the honour on behalf of the firm's operations team, describing it as recognition of years of structured growth and adherence to regulatory standards within protected areas.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Hasnain Sajan, said the award reflects sustained investment in operational discipline and staff training.

"This recognition affirms the systems we have built over time. Operating within sensitive ecosystems demands strict compliance, strong coordination and a deep respect for conservation principles," he said.

Since its launch in 2019, the company has conducted more than 19,000 balloon flights, carrying close to 80,000 passengers. Its operations are supported by 280 employees, 54 vehicles and a fleet of 16 balloons.

The Serengeti Awards combine public voting with technical evaluation, aiming to promote measurable improvements in service quality, innovation and environmental stewardship.

Officials maintain that the initiative goes beyond popularity, focusing instead on standards that safeguard Tanzania's tourism assets.

Tourism remains central to the national economy. According to the Bank of Tanzania, international arrivals reached approximately 2.16 million in the year to April 2025. Travel receipts accounted for about 56 per cent of total service export earnings, underlining the sector's importance as a source of foreign exchange.

Recent international accolades have also strengthened the country's global standing. At the World Travel Awards 2025, Tanzania was named Africa's Leading Destination. The Serengeti National Park retained its title as Africa's Leading National Park, while Julius Nyerere International Airport was recognised as Africa's Leading Airport.

Miracle Experience operates licensed balloon flights over the Serengeti ecosystem, offering early morning departures that allow visitors to observe wildlife movements across open plains and riverine landscapes. The company is part of the wider Miracle Collection portfolio, which includes aviation and concierge services supporting travel within Tanzania's protected areas.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism has repeatedly stressed that expansion in visitor numbers must be matched with responsible practices, particularly in high-traffic parks. Sector analysts note that operators able to align commercial growth with conservation compliance are increasingly defining Tanzania's tourism competitiveness.

For balloon safari operators, strict safety standards, environmental awareness and coordination with park authorities remain essential. Industry observers say recognition under the Serengeti Awards framework signals that such standards are being enforced as Tanzania seeks to strengthen its position among Africa's leading safari destinations.