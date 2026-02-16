Tanzania: Why Green Agenda Pertinent

Dar es Salaam — One of big news reported yesterday was that of African calling for stronger continental alignment on climate action and green investment, as the global economy gradually moves in the direction of climate-positive growth.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan travelled to Addis Ababa on Thursday to join fellow leaders at the 39th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly that officially commenced yesterday and concludes today.

Green Agenda refers to a set of policies, goals and initiatives focused on promoting environmental sustainability, tackling climate change and fostering a green economy.

It involves transitioning to renewable energy, reducing carbon emissions, promoting sustainable agriculture and protecting natural resources. These initiatives are often aimed at ensuring longterm ecological balance.

Green Agenda is a comprehensive, global and regional policy framework focused on achieving long-term environmental sustainability through decarbonisation, circular economy practices and biodiversity protection.

Key aspects of the Green Agenda include decarbonisation and energy: Transitioning to renewable energy sources, promoting energy efficiency and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

On the circular economy aspect, there is implementation of sustainable production, waste reduction and recycling, as seen in waste management services like Green Agenda.

There is an aspect of biodiversity and pollution control: Protecting natural habitats and fighting air, water and soil pollution.

The United Nations 2030 Agenda incorporates green principles, including sustainable cities, clean water and climate action.

The Green Agenda is critical for driving sustainable development by balancing environmental protection with economic growth and social well-being.

It tackles climate change through decarbonisation, promotes a circular economy, enhances biodiversity, fights pollution and fosters innovation. Adopting these initiatives leads to improved public health, new job creation and long-term economic resilience.

The Green Agenda channels nations in reducing pollution reduces chronic illnesses) and premature deaths, lowering healthcare costs. Increased green spaces improve mental well-being and urban living conditions.

President Samia's participation reflects Tanzania's commitment to African unity, multilateral cooperation, peace and sustainable development and the Green Agenda.

The 39th Ordinary Session is being held under the theme "Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063," underscoring member states' commitment to water security, public health and inclusive development across the continent.

As Tanzania concludes its tenure on the AU Peace and Security Council (PSC), having served two consecutive terms from 2022 to 2026, the country contributed to continental initiatives aimed at promoting peace, stability, conflict prevention and post-conflict reconstruction. Let every stakeholder work on The Green Agenda.