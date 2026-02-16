Tanzania: Drone Unit to Strengthen Customs

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzania Revenue Authority has launched a one-month drone operations training programme for customs officers as part of broader efforts to modernise surveillance and strengthen the fight against smuggling.

The training, taking place at the Civil Aviation Training Centre (CATC), brings together customs officers from across the country and combines classroom instruction with hands-on practical sessions.

According to TRA Customs for Enforcement and Compliance Deputy Commissioner, Mr Felix Tinkasimile, the initiative is part of reforms aimed at transforming the authority into a modern institution that uses innovative systems to manage international trade.

He said the establishment of a dedicated drone unit will enhance surveillance, reduce operational costs and improve the safety of officers during enforcement operations.

"For a long time, antismuggling operations have relied heavily on intelligence reports and ground patrols, which are costly and time-consuming. Drones will enable rapid aerial surveillance while prioritising officer safety and operational efficiency," he said.

The programme includes two weeks of intensive theoretical training covering drone operations, aviation safety procedures and legal frameworks governing unmanned aerial systems.

This is followed by practical sessions that equip officers with handson skills in deploying drones for surveillance and intelligence gathering, particularly in hard-to-reach border areas.

Customs officers attending the training expressed optimism that the technology will improve real-time monitoring of borders, ports and other entry points.

TRA Customs Officer from Dar es Salaam, Ms Subira Nassoro, said the introduction of drones reflects the Authority's commitment to keeping pace with technological advancements.

"We deal with control and surveillance on a daily basis. Drone technology will strengthen our capacity to monitor entry points more efficiently and respond quickly to suspected smuggling activities," she said.

Another officer from TRA's Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team, Mr Saidi Bakari Ntindi, said drones will complement ground patrols by providing an aerial view of vast areas where illegal cross-border trade often occurs.

"Drones will serve as an aerial eye, helping us gather critical information in real time and detect goods entering through unofficial routes," he said.

On his part, CATC Head of Training, Mr Mweya Didacus, said formal training is mandatory for anyone intending to operate drones, warning that operating without proper knowledge of airspace regulations could pose risks to public safety.

The introduction of drone technology is expected to strengthen TRA's surveillance capacity, curb illicit trade and enhance revenue collection in line with national development priorities.