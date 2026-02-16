Tanzania: TFS Resolves 96pc of Forest Conflicts

Dodoma — THE Tanzania Forest Services Agency (TFS) has resolved 423 out of 438 forest-related conflicts, marking a 96 per cent implementation of government directives aimed at ending long-standing land disputes in protected forest areas.

Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Ashatu Kijaji, announced the progress yesterday in Dodoma during the inauguration of the TFS Ministerial Advisory Board, commending the agency for what she described as a significant milestone.

"I commend TFS for the progress achieved. This is a very good step," Dr Kijaji said.

The conflicts were addressed under the supervision of the Eight-Minister Committee led by the Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, following Cabinet resolutions to resolve land disputes across 975 villages nationwide.

While acknowledging the achievement, Dr Kijaji directed the newly appointed board to intensify protection of forest reserves to prevent fresh encroachment and degradation.

She cited research indicating that forest loss increased from 372,816 hectares in 2015 to 469,420 hectares in 2017, equivalent to a 25.9 per cent rise in woodland degradation, underscoring the need for stronger conservation measures.

The minister instructed the board to scale up forest plantation development, strengthen reserve management and enhance collaboration with the President's Office - Regional Administration and Local Government to support national environmental restoration targets.

She also called for expanded use of modern surveillance technologies, including satellite systems, ICT and drones, to improve monitoring and curb crime within forest reserves.

On economic growth, Dr Kijaji urged the agency to unlock the potential of the forest and beekeeping sectors, highlighting opportunities in honey and beeswax production to boost community incomes while reducing pressure on natural forests.

Regarding tourism, she directed TFS to upgrade infrastructure in forest attractions and outline its contribution toward the national target of attracting eight million tourists by 2030, noting that only 10 per cent of the country's natural attractions have been marketed.

Earlier, speaking on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, Director of Administration and Human Resources Bernard Marcelline said the newly inaugurated board comprises five members, chaired by Retired Lieutenant Chiku Galawa, with TFS Conservation Commissioner Prof Dos Santos Silayo serving as Secretary.

In her remarks, Board Chairperson Ms Galawa assured the Minister that the directives would be fully implemented.