Namibia Stages Zone Vi Beach Volleyball Tour

The Namibia Volleyball Federation (NVF), in partnership with Deutscher Turn- und Sportverein (DTS), will host the first leg of the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) Zone Six Beach Volleyball Tour from 20 - 22 February 2026 at the DTS Sports Grounds in Olympia, Windhoek.

The tournament follows a landmark year for Namibian beach volleyball and is expected to play a key role in talent identification and development within the SADC region. Namibia will welcome athletes from 10 southern African countries, all competing for valuable ranking points and regional supremacy.

According to Heiko Kesselmann, beach volleyball coordinator of the local organising committee, the Zone Six Tour is important for Namibian players as it contributes to their international rankings under the Federation of International Volleyball (FIVB).

Kesselmann explained that the points earned at the tournament count towards the Olympic qualification cycle, which is already underway ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games. The tour also feeds into age-group continental championships, youth world championships and the Youth Olympic Games, which rely heavily on performance and ranking at qualifying events such as the Zone Six Tour.

Zone Six remains one of the strongest regions in African beach volleyball, with several participating countries consistently ranked among the continent's top performers in both junior and senior categories, ensuring a high level of competition at the Windhoek leg.

The Windhoek leg is expected to further strengthen Namibia's reputation as a capable host of continental and international beach volleyball competitions, with prospects for additional events in the coming seasons.