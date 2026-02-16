Namibia: Van Wyk Tees to the Top

The Windhoek Golf Club (WGC) kicked off its 2026 golfing calendar in style this past weekend as 55 players teed off in the first of eight ABInBev Monthly Medal competitions.

Played under warm and sunny conditions, with light afternoon showers adding an extra challenge, the opening event of the prestigious medal series delivered competitive golf across all divisions. The series will ultimately determine the 2026 Medal Champion of the Year, with the top 24 players qualifying for the coveted Tournament of Champions later this year. There, competitors will be divided into two groups of 12 to battle it out over 54 holes.

In a statement, WGC extended its appreciation to sponsor ABInBev for supporting the series and helping make the annual competition possible.

Overall winner

Jan van Wyk emerged as the standout performer of the day, claiming the Overall Gross title with a superb round of 74. Playing off a handicap of 8, van Wyk posted an impressive nett score of 66 to secure top honours.

Division Result

In the A Division (handicap), Bertus Damon took first place with a gross score of 80 off an 11 handicap, finishing on 69 nett. Paulus Shifonono followed closely in second place with 75 gross (5 handicap) for 70 nett, while Danie van Schoor secured third on 71 nett after carding 83 gross off a 12 handicap.

The B Division (handicap) saw John Chadyiwa claim victory with a gross 84 off a 16 handicap for a nett 68. Paul Grobler finished second with 85 gross (16 handicap) on 69 nett, edging Allan Ogonje into third on count-out after both finished on 69 nett. Ogonje posted 89 gross off a 20 handicap.

In the C Division (handicap), Harold Kisting topped the field with 89 gross off a 20 handicap for a nett 69. Tiaan Snyman placed second after recording 105 gross off a 35 handicap for 70 nett, while Tommy Nangombe finished third on 72 nett with a gross 99 off a 27 handicap.

The Ladies Division produced a tightly contested finish, with Celonika Robinson claiming first place after carding 91 gross off a 19 handicap for 72 nett. Suene Venter matched Robinson's gross and handicap for the same nett score of 72, finishing second on count-out. Natasja Louw secured third place with 102 gross off a 28 handicap for 74 nett.

Lucky draw and what's next

Three lucky draw prizes, sponsored by The Corner Butcher, were raffled during the prize-giving ceremony, adding to the festive atmosphere.

The Windhoek Golf Club now turns its attention to next weekend's Federation Pairs competition, where players will once again take to the fairways in what promises to be another exciting chapter in the club's 2026 season.