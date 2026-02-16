Namibia: Mathematics Teachers Empowered

Bank Windhoek, together with the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture, and the African Leadership Institute (ALI), recently hosted a mathematics training workshop for Grade 8 and 9 teachers.

The workshop took place near Okahandja.

The training is part of an ongoing programme to improve how mathematics is taught in Namibian schools and to help teachers grow both professionally and personally.

A total of 39 teachers from regions such as Zambezi, Kavango East, Kavango West, Oshikoto and Otjozondjupa attended the workshop. Speaking at the event, Bank Windhoek's executive officer for marketing and corporate communication services, Jacquiline Pack, spoke on the important role teachers play in the country's future.

"At Bank Windhoek, we believe that building a strong nation begins in the classroom," she said, adding that mathematics is one of the most important subjects because it helps learners prepare for a fast-changing world.

Rauna Shuungula, chief education officer for science and mathematics at the ministry of education, also attended the workshop. She thanked the bank for its continued support of education in Namibia.

"Bank Windhoek's support has been instrumental in making this training possible. Their investment in the professional development of our teachers is a powerful testament to their dedication to shaping a brighter future for our nation," Shuungula said.

She also extended her gratitude to ALI for organising the programme. The programme builds on earlier mathematics training supported by the bank in 2023 for Grade 4 teachers, which resulted in positive learning outcomes.

Over the past two years, nearly 200 mathematics teachers have taken part in the training, allowing educators to enhance subject knowledge, testing methods, classroom management, leadership skills, learner participation, and personal wellbeing.

Teachers Nicolas Katombera, Johannes Angula, Johannes Muruti, Secilia Simon, and Fransina Shivute spoke on behalf of participants, stating that the training motivated them to help learners succeed in school and in life using mathematics as a life skill.

The bank will host two additional workshops in 2026 to reach more teachers nationwide.