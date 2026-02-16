Uganda: Kawempe Leaders Call for Urgent Drainage Upgrade to Combat Flooding and Health Risks

Despite nationwide efforts by the Government of Uganda, in collaboration with development agencies including the World Bank, to renovate roads and drainage systems, Kawempe Division has lagged behind in benefiting from these improvements.

Vice Chairperson of Kawempe, Suleiman Sekanyo, said the division's drainage infrastructure has deteriorated to a point where stagnant water has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, leading to rising cases of malaria and other waterborne diseases.

Speaking to journalists in Kampala, Sekanyo commended the government for ongoing infrastructure upgrades across the country but stressed that Kawempe requires urgent attention.

"I want to thank the government for the road and drainage renovations taking place across the country. The work is visible and commendable," Sekanyo said.

"However, we appeal to the Ministry of Works and Transport, under Hon. Katumba Wamala, to also consider our situation in Kawempe. This drainage channel has gone for years without proper rehabilitation."

He warned that residents continue to bear high medical costs treating preventable diseases caused by stagnant water, and noted that while the community is willing to support development efforts, the scale and technical requirements of the project exceed local capacity.

"If this channel is properly renovated, it will save lives and greatly improve sanitation in the division," Sekanyo added.

The appeal aligns with the Ministry of Water and Environment's February weather forecast, which cautioned about shifting rainfall patterns and urged communities to prepare for unpredictable climate conditions.

Local leaders in Kawempe believe that upgrading key drainage infrastructure is essential for enhancing community resilience, preventing disease outbreaks, and protecting vulnerable households from the worsening effects of climate change.

Residents hope the government will act swiftly before the next heavy rains expose further weaknesses in the division's drainage system.