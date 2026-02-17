Angola: In Angola, Security Laws Turn 11 Seconds Into Six Months of Jail

analysis

Five days before Angola's violent crackdown on striking taxi drivers last year, the Criminal Investigation Service detained 50-year-old Venâncio Filipe Ngondo Lucungo under accusations of rebellion, public incitement to crime, public apology of crime and provocation to war.

The state-owned Angolan Public Television broadcast an official communiqué stating that Lucungo had encouraged citizens "to take up firearms and bladed weapons to rebel against the government."

The allegation rests on 11 seconds extracted from a speech delivered on July 13, 2025, during a public gathering linked to the inauguration of the main opposition UNITA municipal committee in Luanda.

In the widely circulated clip, Lucungo is heard saying:

"In protests, they bring machetes. It's almost there. Are you listening?"

But the full speech -- including the portion immediately before and after the excerpt -- tells a markedly different story:

"A political leader or even a traditional leader may one day say the following: in protests, bring machetes. It's almost there. Are you listening? Some people have pistols at home. It's true, isn't it? It's true. But that is not what we want. We want peace. We want love."

He concluded: "Let us choose dialogue instead of violence."

The omitted lines make clear that he was not inciting violence, but warning against the possibility of escalation if tensions between protesters and police continued.

The speech does not advocate war. It warns against escalation.

Yet six months later, Lucungo remains in preventive detention -- beyond the four-month legal limit established under Article 283 of Angola's Criminal Procedure Code.

Under Angolan law, preventive detention is an exceptional measure. It requires concrete evidence of flight risk, interference with investigation, continued criminal activity or serious threat to public order.

Legal analyst Rui Verde notes that preventive detention "may only be applied when all other less restrictive measures are inadequate." It is expressly prohibited to obtain evidence or to function as punishment prior to trial.

If six months have not sufficed to produce a formal indictment, the central question becomes unavoidable: is there substantial evidence, or merely an expansive interpretation of speech?

When preventive detention extends without indictment, it ceases to be precautionary. It becomes punitive.

Charging a citizen with "provocation to war" signals grave national threat. But when such a charge rests on a selectively edited excerpt that omits conciliatory context, the issue transcends legal technicalities. It becomes a political statement.

The Lucungo case does not stand alone. In recent years, activists, journalists and protest participants in Angola have faced prolonged preventive detention under broadly framed state security or public order charges. While some cases ultimately collapse in court, the months spent in detention produce an immediate chilling effect. The pattern points not merely to procedural flaws, but to a structural tendency in the application of security-related criminal laws.

Under President João Lourenço, Angola has presented itself internationally as a reform-oriented state committed to strengthening rule of law and combating corruption. That narrative has gained traction abroad.

Yet rule of law is tested not in speeches but in courtrooms.

If a speech advocating dialogue can be reframed as provocation to war, the boundary between security and repression becomes dangerously blurred.

Angola's Constitution designates the President as guarantor of the proper functioning of state institutions.

When preventive detention exceeds statutory limits without formal charges, institutional responsibility cannot rest solely with prosecutors or judges. It reflects systemic failure.

And it raises fundamental questions about the durability of Angola's reform narrative.