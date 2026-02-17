Seychelles: Seychellois Express Reservations About Immigration and Free Cross-Border Movement

Majorities would reduce or eliminate entry by foreign job seekers and refugees.

Key findings

Fewer than half (47%) of Seychellois say people living in the Indian Ocean islands should be able to move freely across international borders in order to trade or work in other countries, while 38% think the government should limit the cross-border movement of people and goods.

A majority (58%) of respondents say that in practice, crossing international borders is "difficult" or "very difficult." Only 20% describe it as easy.

Only one in five Seychellois (20%) say they have heard of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

More than four in 10 citizens (43%) see immigrants' economic impact on Seychelles as negative, while 34% say it is positive.

Strong majorities say they wouldn't mind or would like living next door to foreign workers or immigrants (85%) and refugees (72%).

Even so, seven in 10 Seychellois say the government should reduce the number of foreign job seekers it allows to enter the country (55%) or eliminate such immigration altogether (15%).

A stronger majority favour reducing (29%) or eliminating (61%) entry by refugees.

One in six respondents (16%) say they have considered leaving Seychelles.

The figure is highest among the youth (23%) and citizens with post-secondary education (20%).

The most common reasons cited for emigration are economic, led by the search for job opportunities (47%).

The most popular destination among potential emigrants is Europe (31%).

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Seychelles tops Africa with the continent's highest Human Development Index score, leading in inclusive health care, education, and incomes (United Nations Development Programme, 2025). While its idyllic beaches and scenery attract tourists from across the globe, Seychelles' conducive living conditions also draw immigrants seeking economic opportunity (International Organization for Migration, 2025).

As of 2022, Seychelles hosted about 19,900 immigrants, representing 19.4% of its population, more than twice the 8.6% share in 2010. Migrant workers accounted for 31% of the country's workforce, many employed in construction (35%), hospitality (22%), and manufacturing (13%) (National Bureau of Statistics, 2024).

Migration is also essential to Seychelles' health sector: Seychellois doctors study and train abroad due to limited domestic programmes, and as of 2023, foreign doctors constituted 62% of all physicians in the country (Republic of Seychelles, 2021, 2024a; Shields & Walton Roberts, 2024).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Migration Governance Seychelles By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The 2019 National Labour Migration Policy highlights Seychelles' commitment to sustainable labour-migration practices, including protecting the rights of migrant workers and promoting local skills development and retention (Republic of Seychelles, 2019). Additionally, the National Diaspora Policy (2024-2029) sets out to harness the economic, human, cultural, and social capital of the Seychellois diaspora for national development (Republic of Seychelles, 2024b).

Afrobarometer's Round 10 survey sought the perspectives of Seychellois on migration.

Findings reveal that fewer than half of citizens support the free cross-border movement of people in the region for work and trade, and most want fewer immigrants and refugees to come into their country. This view prevails even though most respondents profess no reservations about living next door to foreign workers and refugees.

Meanwhile, one-sixth of Seychellois have considered emigration, mostly in search of work. Youth and highly educated citizens are especially likely to contemplate moving abroad.

Anne Okello Anne is the assistant project manager for East Africa