Sudan: 'AU Summit Sends Strong Signal to Sudanese Military On Civilian Rule' - Sudan Analyst

Addis Ababa — African heads of state concluded their 39th Ordinary Summit in Ethiopia's capital of Addis Ababa on Sunday with a firm call for an urgent humanitarian truce in Sudan and a renewed commitment to uphold the country's suspension from the African Union (AU).

In their final communiqué, leaders demanded an immediate humanitarian pause leading to a comprehensive ceasefire, followed by an inclusive Sudanese political dialogue to restore civilian rule. They also condemned external interference in Sudan's affairs.

Abdelbaki Jibril, director of the Sudan Knowledge Centre, told Radio Dabanga today that African leaders gave significant attention to Sudan's crisis. He said representatives of the Sudanese authorities, backed by allies including Egypt and Algeria, lobbied intensely to reverse the AU Peace and Security Council's decision to freeze Sudan's participation.

Diplomatic pressure

Jibril highlighted the participation of Mohieldin Salem Ahmed Ibrahim, Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Sudan, in an informal meeting of the AU Peace and Security Council.

According to Jibril, the minister said the war was nearing its end and that Sudan had entered a reconstruction phase. He described the AU suspension as "hasty, unjust and wrong" and characterised the October 2021 takeover as a "corrective movement", not a coup.

Jibril rejected that claim, saying it was "regrettable that the military authority has placed Sudan in a weak and pleading position to regain participation in the African Union", a move he said "reflects the depth of its regional isolation."

He insisted the suspension remains justified while the war continues. "The military authority should not be rewarded as long as it refuses to end the humanitarian catastrophe," he said, warning against undermining the AU's principles rejecting unconstitutional changes of government.

Civilian call

Jibril also welcomed the participation of Dr Abdallah Hamdok, former Prime Minister of Sudan and head of the Civil Democratic Alliance for Revolutionary Forces (Somoud). He said the group clearly linked Sudan's suspension to the military takeover, the worsening humanitarian crisis, and the lack of political will to stop the war.

"The summit's final statement confirmed this position and maintained the suspension," Jibril said.

He concluded that African leaders sent a clear message that Sudan will only return to the African Union if it ends the war, addresses the humanitarian crisis, and launches a credible political process leading to full civilian democratic rule.