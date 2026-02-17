Sudan: Two Days of Drone Strikes Leave 60+ Dead Across Sudan's Darfur and Kordofan Regions

Kprdofan / Darfur — More than 60 people have been killed in a series of drone attacks across Sudan's Darfur, Kordofan, and Sennar states over a 48-hour period, according to witnesses, lawyers' groups and medical networks.

West Kordofan displacement shelter hit

In West Kordofan, at least 26 people -- including nine women and 12 children -- were killed on Monday when a drone struck a building housing displaced civilians in the town of El Sunut.

Witnesses and relatives of victims told Radio Dabanga the aircraft, believed to belong to the Sudanese army, targeted a veterinary facility being used as a shelter shortly after midnight.

The Sudan Founding Alliance, the National Umma Party and other political groups condemned the strike in separate statements, denouncing the targeting of a civilian accommodation centre and other populated areas.

Market attack in North Kordofan

Separately, the Emergency Lawyers group said a drone strike hit El Safiya market, north-east of Sodari in North Kordofan, on Sunday evening.

At least 28 people were killed and dozens injured in what the group described as a preliminary toll likely to rise. The attack occurred during peak trading hours, when the market was crowded with civilians, including women, children and elderly people.

The lawyers condemned the strike "in the strongest terms", saying the bombing of a purely civilian facility constituted a grave violation of international humanitarian law and undermined the principle of civilian protection during conflict.

They called on both sides of the war to halt drone attacks, cease targeting civilian infrastructure under any pretext, and commit to de-escalation measures to protect non-combatants.

Disputed strike near hospital in Sennar

The Sudan Doctors Network reported three people were killed and seven wounded after shelling it attributed to the Rapid Support Forces struck El Mazmum hospital in Sennar state on Sunday.

Other sources denied the hospital itself was directly hit, saying drones targeted army positions roughly 500 metres to the north, including the headquarters of Brigade 66 and nearby military posts. An officer, six soldiers and a child inside a neighbouring house were reportedly injured and transferred to Singa hospital for treatment.

Investigation committees formed

In West Darfur, civil administration head Tijani Karshoum condemned a drone strike on the border area of Adikonq near El Geneina, describing it as a dangerous escalation and a breach of international humanitarian law. He said a committee had been formed to document casualties and damage after reports that dozens were killed.

Local authorities in the affected area also announced a separate committee to assess losses caused by the bombardment.

Military claims and counter-claims

The Sudanese Armed Forces said they carried out a 'precision operation' on Sunday in Abu Zabad, West Kordofan, destroying an air-defence system belonging to the Rapid Support Forces and inflicting heavy losses.

Meanwhile, the Rapid Support Forces reportedly launched drone attacks on multiple sites in El Obeid, North Kordofan.

Sources also said RSF fighters shot down an army drone over Abu Zabad on Monday.

The incidents underline the increasing use of drones in Sudan's war, which has intensified civilian casualties and raised renewed concerns over compliance with the laws of armed conflict.