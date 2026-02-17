Rwanda: Govt Hires New Firm to Design Settlement Sites Nationwide

The government has hired a new firm to prepare and design settlement sites, commonly referred to as detailed physical plans along with related urban design projects in Kigali City and other districts nationwide, The New Times has learned.

According to the master plan, detailed physical plans are carefully designed settlement layouts that integrate infrastructure such as public services, drainage, transport networks, economic activities, recreation facilities and other amenities, while ensuring environmental protection.

Without these plans, property owners and developers cannot obtain construction permits.

A letter dated February 7, 2026, seen by The New Times, shows that the Ministry of Infrastructure (Ministry of Infrastructure) has signed a framework contract with Dar Al-Handasah Consultants (Shair & Partners) SAL to provide urban design and detailed physical planning services across Kigali and other districts.

Dar Al-Handasah is a leading international multidisciplinary firm offering services in engineering, architecture, planning, environmental management, project management and infrastructure strategy.

In Rwanda, it has been involved in civil, transport and infrastructure projects, including the design of the Kigali International Airport in Bugesera and support to the National Transport Master Plan.

"The objective of this framework contract is to facilitate timely access to high-quality consultancy services for the elaboration of detailed physical plans and related urban design outputs, in line with national planning policies, standards and priorities," reads a letter from the ministry to various institutions.

The contract is structured as a centralised framework agreement, allowing government institutions and districts to access services directly through service orders, without the need for separate procurement processes. This approach is expected to save time and resources.

Previously, residents or developers in a neighbourhood had to identify an expert or firm to prepare a detailed physical plan and then submit it to the district for approval.

Officials say the new framework will help accelerate urban planning projects nationwide.

"By centralising the contract at the ministry, we significantly reduce the lengthy procurement timelines associated with individual contracts," said Jack Ngarambe, Director General in charge of Urbanisation, Human Settlements and Housing Development at the Ministry of Infrastructure.

Institutions have been encouraged to review the framework documents and coordinate with the ministry when planning to use the arrangement. The ministry has also shared the signed contract, approved terms of reference and a service-order template to guide local authorities.

Ngarambe said the framework offers an alternative mechanism for delivering high-quality local area plans, noting that Rwanda has faced challenges in designing and structuring neighbourhoods.

"A critical gap has been the level of detail and integration within neighbourhood plans," he said, stressing that detailed physical planning should go beyond basic components such as internal roads and drainage systems.

"It must present a comprehensive and integrated vision of a complete neighbourhood, including stormwater management systems, centralised sewage networks, mobility systems connected to the broader transport grid, and the optimal location of public amenities such as schools, sports facilities, green spaces and other community infrastructure," he added.

The framework contract allows the City of Kigali and districts to quickly access high-quality planning services whenever resources are available.

While mechanisms for physical planning already exist, largely championed by the National Land Authority--officials said an additional, flexible option was needed.

Cost and quality challenges

Ngarambe noted that the main challenges lie in developing detailed physical plans rather than in their approval.

"First, the cost of developing these plans remains high, limiting the ability to plan multiple areas simultaneously, especially where planning is citizen-driven," he said.

He also pointed to inconsistent quality in some plans, with many focusing mainly on access roads and basic infrastructure while overlooking critical elements such as stormwater systems, mobility planning, adequate public facilities, green spaces and broader environmental considerations.

"The new approach emphasises integrated, high-quality planning that addresses all essential components of a functional and sustainable neighbourhood," he said.

By improving technical quality, integration and feasibility from the outset, officials say the framework is expected to facilitate faster approvals and smoother implementation, reducing the likelihood of undeveloped plots within approved planning areas.

Implementation will depend on the City of Kigali and districts, as physical planning is carried out in phases and subject to available funding.

"The framework is simply an additional tool that can be accessed to deliver quality physical plans. Plans will continue to be developed as funds are mobilised," Ngarambe said.

At the national level, the land-use master plan is being implemented in two phases--2020-2035 and 2035-2050--while districts follow different timelines depending on budget availability.

Developers raise concerns

Some developers and professionals have raised concerns about contracting a single firm for nationwide physical plans.

Eng. Albert René Yuli Nahimana warned that the move could limit opportunities for local entrepreneurs, including land surveyors and firms under the Rwanda Organisation of Land Surveyors (ROLS).

"Local land surveyors and companies have been doing excellent work and should be considered under the new framework to protect locally created jobs," he said, adding that single-source arrangements can sometimes lead to higher fees.

He argued that local professionals have invested in skills, equipment and software and are capable of delivering detailed physical planning services.

Officials from the Ministry of Infrastructure, however, stressed that use of the centralised contract is not mandatory, and districts and institutions remain free to pursue alternative options.

Eng. Emmanuel Nsengiyumva, owner of ACES Ltd, called for physical plans to be developed in every cell to improve land affordability, saying approvals often favour high-income areas while leaving residents in outlying districts with limited housing options.