Africa: Doja Cat - Who Is the Move Afrika Next Headliner?

Global Citizen last week announced the third edition of its Move Afrika concert series, set for Kigali and Pretoria, South Africa, following the success of the previous two shows headlined by Kendrick Lamar (2024) and John Legend (2025).

The 2026 edition will feature Grammy Award-winning American rapper and singer Doja Cat, who is scheduled to headline the Kigali show on March 17. The event marks another milestone in Rwanda's steady rise as a destination for international live entertainment.

Who is Doja Cat?

Born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, Doja Cat is a South African-American rapper, singer and songwriter who began her music career as a teenager, uploading songs to SoundCloud. The 29-year-old was born in Los Angeles, California.

She signed her first recording contract with Kemosabe and RCA Records at just 17, leading to the release of her debut extended play Purrr! in 2014.

Her breakthrough came in 2018 when her song Moo! went viral, introducing global audiences to her playful and genre-blending style. Since then, she has grown into one of the most commercially successful pop and rap artists of her generation.

Doja Cat's South African heritage comes through her father, Dumisani Dlamini, who appeared in the film adaptation of the musical Sarafina!. However, she has previously spoken about having a strained relationship with him.

Her upcoming performance in Kigali will mark her first time headlining a major concert tour stop on the African continent.

Chart-topping career

Doja Cat is widely known for hit singles such as Say So, Woman, Need to Know, and Paint the Town Red, with her music blending hip-hop, R&B and pop influences.

Her albums Hot Pink (2019), Planet Her (2021), and Scarlet (2023) achieved significant global chart success and earned her multiple international accolades, including a Grammy Award.

In 2022, she won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Kiss Me More, a collaboration with SZA. She has also received honours at the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and iHeartRadio Music Awards.

In September 2025, she released her fifth studio album, Vie.

Doja Cat's performance in Kigali builds on the momentum of Move Afrika's earlier editions, which drew thousands of fans and industry stakeholders to BK Arena, showcasing the city's capacity to host large-scale international productions.

Move Afrika, organised by Global Citizen, aims to establish a pan-African live music touring circuit by bringing global superstars to the continent while creating opportunities for local artists, production crews and creative entrepreneurs.