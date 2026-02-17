Zimbabwe: War Vets Seek to Block 'Self Serving' Constitutional Amendment

Six war veterans have launched a dramatic legal challenge in the Constitutional Court seeking to block a proposed constitutional amendment they say is designed to extend the President's time in office.

The applicants, Reuben Zulu, Godfrey Gurira, Shoorai Nyamangodo, Joseph Chinyangare, Digmore Knowledge Ndiya and Joseph Chinguwa filed the case in Harare on 13 February 2026.

They argue that the President unlawfully presided over cabinet discussions that approved Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3, a move they say violates the constitution and undermines democracy.

The case has been brought against the President and the Attorney General under Section 167(2)(d) of the Constitution which allows citizens to challenge unconstitutional conduct by the head of state.

In their founding affidavit, the applicants accuse the President of acting in his own personal interest by chairing cabinet meetings that approved a bill which could benefit him directly.

They argue that this conduct breaches constitutional duties requiring the President to "uphold, defend, obey and respect the Constitution".

In their draft order, the applicants state: "In presiding over and/or chairing Cabinet deliberations and processes pertaining to Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3... the 1st Respondent failed to fulfil his constitutional obligations."

They further argue that any attempt to extend the President's term through constitutional changes is explicitly barred.

"Any constitutional amendment... that has the purpose or effect of extending the tenure of... a person who held the office of President before the amendment, is invalid," the draft order reads.

The court papers seek to nullify all cabinet processes linked to the bill declaring them "null and void and of no force or effect".

They also want the court to interdict the President from signing or advancing the proposed law.

"The 1st Respondent is interdicted from signing, assenting to, promulgating, advancing, or otherwise giving executive effect to Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3," the draft order states.

If successful, the case could derail one of the most controversial constitutional proposals since Zimbabwe adopted the current constitution in 2013.

The applicants argue that the constitution was designed to prevent incumbents from changing the rules to benefit themselves.

They say the amendment process "undermines the will of the people" and threatens constitutional democracy.

The President and the Attorney General have 21 days to file a notice of opposition.

If no response is lodged, the matter will proceed as an unopposed application in the Constitutional Court.