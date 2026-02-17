Zimbabwe: Avenues Clinic Unveils Major Maternity and ICU Upgrade in $4m Modernisation Drive

The Avenues Clinic has completed a major refurbishment of its maternity ward and critical care units, as part of a hospital-wide upgrade designed to meet global clinical standards.

Hospital managers say the project is aimed at modernising facilities while preserving the clinic's patient-centred approach.

Speaking during a tour of the revamped wards on Friday, General Manager Sibusisiwe Ndhlovu said the work formed part of a phased transformation across the hospital.

"We have done our medical ward on the first floor. On the second floor, we refurbished our private ward, operating theatres and guiding room," she said.

"Now we are on the third floor, which is our maternity ward, and just across is our ICU and high-dependency unit."

She said the goal was to ensure that the clinic's infrastructure matches the high standard of care already being provided by its staff.

"We are happy with our clinicians and our clinical and nursing staff in terms of the care they are giving. What was left for us was to match that standard of clinical care with the infrastructure," Ndhlovu added.

The design of the new maternity ward was influenced by patient feedback, particularly from mothers who wanted private rooms after giving birth.

"After we opened Tucson Private downstairs, most mothers wanted to go to private wards. But that ward was already catering for surgical, medical and other patients, and we could not meet the demand," Ndhlovu said.

The refurbished maternity unit has now been split into two sections. One wing has seven private beds, while the other offers eight twin-sharing beds.

"We want to believe that it caters for all tastes and for all pockets," she said.

Behind the maternity ward is the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) which Ndhlovu described as a miracle-making machine because of its clinical outcomes.

"Even babies as young as 26 weeks who are born prematurely have come into this ward and gone home after being taken care of," she said.

The NICU has been expanded by four additional beds to meet growing demand and now receives referrals from across the country.

Chief Financial Officer Peddy Chigunduru said almost US$4m had been spent on infrastructure renewal and advanced medical equipment with US$2.5m channelled into specialised clinical technology including neonatal systems.

"We are purposefully directing investment to the most impactful areas of the hospital. The infrastructure must align with the level of service we intend to provide." he said.