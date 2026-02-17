Kenya: Government Begin Construction of 10,000-Seater Stadium in Thika

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 16, 2026 - Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya has revealed the government will soon begin constructing a 10,000-seater stadium in Thika town.

Mvurya says the new stadium will be a world class facility that will cost the taxpayers Ksh 850 million.

"Here in Thika, we have prioritised a modern stadium that will have a capacity of 10,000 fans. It will cost approximately Ksh 850 million and will be complete by the end of the year," the CS said.

The stadium will be an upgrade of the current Thika Municipal Stadium, which has been an eyesore for a number of years, due to its dilapidated state.

This facility will feature an eight-lane modern running track, a standard football pitch, changing rooms, a canopy and VVIP pavilion to host high-level guests and dignitaries.

It is further earmarked as one of the training pitches for next year's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which Kenya will co-host with Uganda and Tanzania.

With construction expected to begin soon, fears are rife that traders who have been selling their wares in the vicinity of the current stadium will have to make way.

However, Mvurya assured them that their livelihoods will not be disrupted.

"We will ensure that no business is disrupted by the construction of the new stadium. You do not need to be afraid because your livelihood activities will not be disrupted when this project starts," he added.

The CS was speaking in Thika town during the groundbreaking ceremony to mark the construction.

Speaking at the same time, Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya stated that the construction will not affect other amenities in the stadium including a basketball court and a swimming pool.

"The amenities installed in the stadium to bolster sports will not be affected by the stadium construction," Tuya said.

The construction of Thika Stadium adds to similar projects ongoing in Kiambu county, including the Kirigiti and Karatu stadia.