Kenya: RwandAir Flights to Nairobi Disrupted Amid JKIA Labour Dispute

RwandAir has announced that some of its flights to and from Nairobi could be affected due to ongoing operational disruptions at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The disruptions are linked to a labour dispute between airport workers and the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), which has interrupted airport operations.

In a statement on Monday, February 16, RwandAir confirmed that flight WB453 has been delayed to 20:50 local time, while WB402, scheduled for February 16, has been cancelled. Passengers booked on WB403 are being re-accommodated on WB453.

The airline said its teams are closely monitoring the situation and working to assist affected travellers.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) said contingency plans have been activated, and passengers are urged to contact their airlines for the latest flight updates.