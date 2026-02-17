Somalia: Somali Defence Minister, Chinese Envoy Discuss Security Cooperation

16 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Defence Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi held talks on Monday with China's ambassador to Somalia, Wang Yu, focusing on strengthening bilateral cooperation in security and defence, officials said.

The meeting reviewed ongoing collaboration between Mogadishu and Beijing, including support for the rebuilding and professionalisation of the Somali National Army.

Fiqi briefed the envoy on recent gains made by Somali government forces against the Al-Shabaab militant group and underscored the role of international partners in training and equipping the armed forces.

Both sides also discussed the broader importance of stability in Somalia for peace and security across the Horn of Africa region, reaffirming their commitment to continued strategic cooperation.

The minister congratulated the government and people of the People's Republic of China, as well as the Chinese embassy in Mogadishu, on the occasion of the Chinese New Year, wishing them prosperity and continued progress.

