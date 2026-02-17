Tanzania: Foreign Affairs Minister Lifts the Lid On Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan's Commitment to Maternal, Child Health

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA'S Foreign Affairs Minister and East African Cooperation, Mahmoud Thabit Kombo has hailed the appointment of Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, to champion the African Union's campaign for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, as well as Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) saying her appointment reflects Tanzania's growing recognition in advancing health services for women and children.

The AU appointed President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, as the AU Champion for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, as well as Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) during the 39th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government, held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from February 11 to 15, 2026.

Speaking to journalists at the State House in Dar es Salaam, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo (MP), said the appointment reflects Tanzania's growing recognition in advancing health services for women and children.

Mr Kombo said President Samia will serve in the role for one year, during which she will coordinate and mobilise AU member states' efforts aimed at reducing maternal and child mortality, strengthening health systems, and protecting reproductive health rights across Africa.

"This appointment is a recognition of Tanzania's achievements in improving maternal and child healthcare services and places Tanzania in a leadership position to spearhead Africa's agenda on this important health and social development priority," he said.

He noted that President Samia's selection follows recommendations contained in the 2025 report of the AU Heads of State and Government Committee on the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

The minister further stated that during the Ethiopia visit, President Samia also held discussions with fellow African leaders and international institutions to enhance diplomatic relations and promote economic cooperation for the benefit of Tanzania.