South Africa: Cape Town Clinic Reopens After Extortion Incident

It was overwhelmed with patients on Monday morning

For the first time in two weeks, a long queue of patients stood outside Town Two Clinic in Khayelitsha on Monday. The clinic had been closed since the beginning of February following an extortion incident.

The decision to reopen the clinic was made by the City of Cape Town and community leaders after a risk assessment.

In the early hours of Monday, 2 February, two security guards were held for ransom by extortionists demanding a protection fee.

"If we allow the thugs to close the clinic, they will close other clinics as well," said Lumkile Sizila, coordinator for Amadoda Aqotho (Men of Integrity) and a member of the Khayelitsha Community Policing Forum (CPF). "I live with HIV. If they close the clinic, I will be an [ARV] defaulter."

He said neighbourhood watch members, CPF representatives, police and community volunteers would monitor the clinic daily. He also called on the City of Cape Town to install cameras at the facility.

Nokwanda Tyelinzima said she was relieved the clinic had reopened. "My medication ran out on Thursday last week. I have not taken it since then," she said.

Ward councillor Thando Pimpi said many residents had missed appointments during the closure. "The clinic is crowded today because residents have not been taking their chronic medications, so they are behind with their treatment," he said.

There were some delays on Monday as the clinic was not prepared to handle the demand. Extra medicines were delivered shortly before 10am.

Security was visible at the entrance, with guards searching bags and monitoring the premises.

In a statement released on Thursday, the City of Cape Town condemned "the criminal intimidation and threats that led to the temporary suspension of services at the Town Two Clinic".