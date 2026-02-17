Ethiopia Scales Up Youth, Women Employment Drive Through Targeted Reforms - President Taye

16 February 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is recording measurable gains in expanding opportunities for young people and women, President Taye Atske Selassie said.

Addressing the African Business Forum (ABF) 2026, the President underscored that through focused policy reforms and sustained investment in skills development, the nation is successfully transforming its demographic potential into a catalyst for shared prosperity.

Speaking under the theme "Financing Africa's Future: Jobs and Innovation for Sustainable Transformation," Taye reaffirmed Ethiopia's resolve to align national reforms with the aspirations of the African Union's Agenda 2063.

He noted that employment generation remains the cornerstone of inclusive growth.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Highlighting Ethiopia's experience, the President cited the expansion of industrial parks and integrated manufacturing ecosystems which have generated millions of permanent jobs, particularly for women.

The president also pointed to agro-industrial parks that bridge the gap between smallholder farmers and domestic and export markets, thereby bolstering productivity and household incomes.

Furthermore, Taye referenced Ethiopia's recently enacted Startup Proclamation, designed to fortify the innovation ecosystem and position the country as a competitive global exporter.

He noted that nationwide digital skills programs are currently equipping millions of young Ethiopians to thrive within the global digital economy.

Regarding the broader African context, the President stressed that the continent's demographic surge demands urgent, coordinated action.

He cautioned that youth unemployment and demographic disparities could undermine long-term stability if not addressed through industrial expansion and innovation-driven strategies.

"Africa's growing youth population must be equipped with relevant skills and opportunities so it becomes a driver of prosperity rather than a challenge," Taye remarked.

Strategic investment in manufacturing, agro-industry, and digital transformation, he added, is critical to turning population growth into a productive asset.

He emphasized that Africa's transformation depends on a collective ability to mobilize capital, empower entrepreneurs, and act in unity.

The forum brought together senior government officials, private sector leaders, development finance institutions, and international partners to deliberate on financing strategies and innovation-led growth.

The event features high-level presidential dialogues, thematic roundtables, and an exhibition platform connecting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with investors.

Organizers stated that the gathering is being repositioned as a premier continental platform to mobilize blended finance and accelerate large-scale job creation.

This year's discussions focus on strengthening innovation ecosystems, expanding opportunities for MSMEs, and unlocking value within digital industries and the creative economy.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.