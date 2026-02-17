Ethiopia Transitioning From Technology Consumer to Creator, Says Deputy PM At AI Unipod Launch

Addis Ababa — Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh underscored that Ethiopia is entering a new era of technological transformation, shifting from a consumer of technology to a creator and shaper of the digital economy.

The Deputy Prime Minister made the remarks at the official launch of the Artificial Intelligence University Innovation Pod (AI UniPod), a collaborative initiative established by the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute, Addis Ababa University, and UNDP through its Timbuktoo Initiative.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Temesgen said the AI UniPod represents more than the opening of a new facility.

"The launch of the AI UniPod, powered by the Timbuktoo Initiative, is not simply the opening of a space. It is the opening of a new chapter, a chapter in which Ethiopia steps forward not as a spectator in the age of Artificial Intelligence, but as a builder, a contributor and a leader," he said.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the initiative aims to equip Ethiopian youth with applied AI skills, transform academic research into viable ventures, and convert innovative ideas into scalable technological solutions.

He emphasized that the project reflects a broader continental ambition, noting that transformative progress is built through strong partnerships.

The AI UniPod, he said, is rooted in collaboration while positioning Ethiopia within a wider African and global innovation ecosystem.

Describing the facility as "structural rather than symbolic," Temesgen stated that the UniPod functions as a fully equipped innovation hub featuring advanced AI workstations, industry-standard tools, and structured capacity-building programs.

It is designed to support the entire innovation cycle--from concept development and coding to prototyping and enterprise creation.

"In the 21st century, sovereignty is evolving. It is not defined only by borders, but by who owns the data, who writes the algorithms and who controls the computing power," he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that the initiative aligns with Ethiopia's Digital Ethiopia 2030 strategy and the Homegrown Economic Reform Agenda, underscoring the government's commitment to investing in human capital as a driver of sustainable development.

Addressing students, innovators, and development partners present at the event, Temesgen described the AI UniPod as a shared platform for innovation and collaboration.

"To the students here today, this space belongs to you. To the innovators, this is your laboratory. To our partners, this is proof that collaboration works," he concluded.