Namibia: Potable Water Brings Hope to Petrusfontein ...EIF, Govt Intervene

Petrusfontein — For years, Petrusfontein residents, about 30 kilometres from Khorixas, had no clean drinking water.

They drank salty water straight from underground boreholes that was not entirely fit for human consumption.That has now changed.

The Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia (EIF), in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform (MAFWLR), has successfully brought clean and safe water to the community. The project is part of a four-year national programme to install water softening and treatment systems at borehole sites across the country. MAFWLR allocated a budget of N$40 million for the planning and design of water treatment solutions that fit local conditions. Petrusfontein is one of the communities that has benefited.

About 25 households at Petrusfontein depend on the new borehole that operates on solar power. Back then, the borehole operated with a diesel engine for water. When the engine broke down, the situation became worse. People had to walk every day to a nearby farm with their livestock just to collect water.

Community member Else Ihuhua, who was born and raised in Petrusfontein, said the struggle lasted many years.

"The water was salty. We were struggling again. We went to offices, we spoke to the ministries, and even my daughter stood up and went further to ask for help. It was not easy. It was a long story," she said.

She continued that officials from government and other institutions later visited the area to investigate the problem. After years of waiting, construction of the water treatment system finally started.

"Now I feel good. We are thankful. At least now we have clean water," she said. While residents are happy, they still hope for more support.

Roads

Ihuhua said bad roads remain a serious problem. "When it rains, we cannot travel to buy food. We ask the government to also come and see our roads," she said.

Another community member, Audrey !Howoses said buying water to drink was very expensive, and at times she could not afford the water. "We really thank the government for this, and we appreciate this so much," she said.

She added that this water is the best compared to the previous years.

"We want to start a garden in this village whereby we can do something for ourselves because things are kind of expensive in the shops; they are expensive, so if we have a garden of our own here, we may sustain ourselves with it," she said.

Community member and former parliamentarian Tangeni Iijambo noted the government should consider constructing a kindergarten in the area to avoid children walking long distances.

"At the very least, a kindergarten should be provided for the young ones who cannot travel," he said. He emphasised the importance of health within the area; he said basic grades should be available in a clinic "because sanitation is not a privilege, it's a must. At the very least, a health facility with government nurses needs to be established in the community." "If we can establish a conservation here, not only would we protect wildlife, but we could also generate income for the community," he noted. He addressed infrastructure challenges, particularly the roads. Heavy rains damage the roads, making travel difficult.

"When it rains heavily, the dry river you see here becomes impassable. Residents are compelled to find alternate routes, and even vehicles get stuck. Yet nothing is done to address this," he explained.

Water crisis

In recent years, Namibia has experienced a severe water crisis driven by climate change and infrastructure constraints.

As one of the driest countries in sub-Saharan Africa, Namibia's arid climate and persistently low rainfall continue to make water an increasingly scarce and vulnerable resource. Rapid population growth, urbanisation and industrial expansion have significantly increased demand for water, placing immense pressure on already limited supplies.

MAFWLR artisan foreman Carel Witbooi said that the people have been pleading, and the government has responded and delivered.

"People of Petrusfontein have recently seen progress in addressing long-standing water challenges. The communities had been requesting replacement boreholes, and the office prioritised their needs," he said.

He added that a new borehole was drilled in Petrusfontein, providing water that is safe for drinking. At the same time, a pilot desalination project was introduced. The head office confirmed that these pilot boreholes would stay in their planned locations.

Community members have started learning to operate the system, and the local caretaker is successfully managing it.

"Currently, two new systems are planned for the next financial year, with hopes to expand to three or four if additional funds become available," he said.