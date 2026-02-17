Tanzania, Mining Firms Ink Strategies to Enhance Mineral Revenue From 16 to 50%

Dodoma — The Tanzanian government and mining stakeholders have begun in-depth discussions to enable the sector increase its contribution to the national economy, promote social welfare, and facilitate the implementation of other development projects.

THE Minerals Minister, Anthony Mavunde, led a meeting of the Ministry of Minerals Management, where stakeholders from various institutions and experts discussed strategies to enhance government revenue from mineral resources.

The main objective of the meeting was to increase the contribution of the mining sector to the national economy, strengthen economic growth, promote social welfare, and facilitate the implementation of other development projects.

The meeting, held today, February 16, 2026, in Dodoma, featured in-depth discussions on concrete strategies to develop the mining sector, aiming to maximize the productivity and benefits of these resources. The discussions were guided by key policy documents, including the National Development Vision 2050 and the Mining Vision 2030, which targets conducting detailed mineral surveys to reach at least 50 percent from the current 16 percent. Additionally, the meeting considered the pledges of the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Election Manifesto for 2025-2030 in the mining sector.

The meeting was also attended by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Minerals, Engineer Yahya Samamba, and the Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Minerals, Msafiri Mbibo, who supported the discussions and provided expert advice on implementing the proposed strategies.

Minister Mavunde urged participants to ensure that all proposed strategies are effectively implemented and yield positive results for the government, the mining sector, and citizens in general, while emphasizing the importance of transparency, in-depth research, and proper management of mineral resources.