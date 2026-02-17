South Africa: Ramaphosa's Decision to Deploy the SANDF Is Deeply Flawed. Here's Why

President Ramaphosa's deployment of the SANDF against gangsterism overlooks critical issues, revealing the military's struggle against neglect and underfunding while failing to tackle the root causes of crime.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, on Sunday, 8 February, announced the withdrawal of South African troops from the Monusco peacekeeping force in Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). By the end of the year, an estimated 700 soldiers will return home. That's 27 years of peacekeeping now ending in a flash.

Then on Thursday evening, during his State of the Nation Address (Sona), Ramaphosa announced that the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) would be deployed to assist the SA Police Service (SAPS), yet again, in countering gangsterism on the Cape Flats and illegal mining in Gauteng, but without any clarity on the deployment and when, or if, it will end.

With these two acts, the South African military has overnight become a local gendarmerie, forced to pick up the pieces left by a deeply flawed police service. Based on the applause that met the announcement of the SANDF deployment, you'd have thought this was a good thing. It is not, and for three very big reasons.

The SANDF is in freefall to obsolescence

The South African military is rotting from the outside in, and this incoming operation is a terrible reminder that necrosis is very much set in.

Ramaphosa's message...