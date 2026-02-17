Rwanda: Kagame, NBA Boss Hold Talks

16 February 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

President Paul Kagame on Monday, February 16, met with Adam Silver, Commissioner of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and Mark Tatum, Deputy Commissioner of the league, and held discussions about the game in Rwanda and Africa.

According to the president's office, the talks focused on Rwanda's partnership with the NBA and collaboration aimed at developing basketball and nurturing youth talent across Africa.

They also discussed preparations for the sixth season of the Basketball Africa League (BAL), which will culminate in the playoffs in Kigali from May 22-31.

Rwanda's relationship with the NBA has steadily deepened over the past several years, positioning the country as a hub for basketball development on the continent.

In 2019, Visit Rwanda, the country's flagship tourism promotion initiative, became the founding host partner of the Basketball Africa League (BAL), a professional league launched by the NBA and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

Kigali has hosted multiple BAL seasons, including the inaugural edition in 2021, with games played at the BK Arena. The league has drawn continental and international attention, boosting sports tourism and showcasing Rwanda's capacity to host high-profile global sporting events.

Beyond hosting, Rwanda has worked closely with the NBA on grassroots development initiatives. Through camps, clinics and youth outreach programmes, young Rwandan players and coaches have gained exposure to elite training methods and international networks.

Rwanda's engagement within the NBA ecosystem has also extended to franchise-level partnerships.

In 2025, Visit Rwanda entered a multi-year partnership with the Los Angeles Clippers, becoming the team's official tourism partner and jersey patch sponsor, marking the first time for such deal between an African tourism brand and an NBA franchise.

This weekend in Los Angeles, President Kagame attended the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, hosted at the Intuit Dome.On the sidelines of the game, President Kagame met with leaders from the sports and business community, including Steve Ballmer, owner of the Los Angeles Clippers. Their... pic.twitter.com/8UPxb0IgWQ-- Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) February 16, 2026

