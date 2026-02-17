Algeria Arrests Freelance Journalist Abdelali Mezghiche

Updated on February 13, 2026 6:16 AM EST

New York, February 10, 2026 -- Algerian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release freelance journalist Abdelali Mezghiche and drop all charges against him, the Committee to Protect Journalists said on Tuesday.

On Thursday, February 5 , state security officers arrested Mezghiche in the capital Algiers over posts on his Facebook page, which has more than 130,000 followers, reporting on public anger over the imprisonment of local figures in the southern city of Djanet. These posts have since been taken down.

On Monday, February 9, an Algiers court ordered Mezghiche's pretrial detention pending investigation into charges of "posting on social media content that could harm the national interest" and "spreading hate speech and racism," according to a local journalist following the case, who spoke to CPJ on the condition of anonymity, citing fear of reprisal.

"Placing freelance journalist Abdelali Mezghiche in pretrial detention over his social media posts shows a growing trend of using vague national security charges against journalists in Algeria to silence them," said CPJ Regional Director Sara Qudah. "Algerian authorities must immediately release Mezghiche, drop all charges against him, and ensure that journalists can report freely without fear of imprisonment."

Mezghiche, a journalist with Algeria's state television and an active social media commentator, had been unreachable for several days prior to his appearance before the investigating judge on Monday, according to the local journalist.

In a separate case, Algerian authorities arrested journalist Omar Ferhat, director of the local independent news website Algerie Scoop, on February 5, and a court ordered his pretrial detention pending investigation into charges related to collusion, defamation, spreading false news, and inciting hate speech.

At least five journalists are currently behind bars in Algeria in connection with their work, according to CPJ data.

CPJ emailed the Algerian Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Interior requesting comment on Mezghiche's detention but did not receive a response.

Editor's note: Mezghiche's exact arrest date has been added to the second paragraph.