Algerian Authorities Arrest Journalist Omar Ferhat

New York — Algerian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release journalist Omar Ferhat, director of the local independent news website Algerie Scoop, and drop all charges against him, the Committee to Protect Journalists said on Monday.

On Thursday, February 5, Algerian state security officers arrested Ferhat, also known as 'Karim Kaki', from his home in the capital Algiers. The investigative judge at the Sidi M'hamed Court ordered his pretrial detention pending investigation into charges related to collusion, defamation, spreading false news, and inciting hate speech.

A local journalist, who is following the case and spoke to CPJ on the condition of anonymity, said Ferhat's arrest is a clear attempt at silencing his outlet, which reports on political and social issues, and is known for publishing investigations critical of government policies.

"This decision to jail the director of Algeria Scoop news site Omar Ferhat sends a chilling message to independent journalists in Algeria," said CPJ Regional Director Sara Qudah. "Algerian authorities must immediately release Ferhat, drop all charges related to his work, and stop using the law against journalists to silence independent reporting."

Ferhat was previously arrested in June 2024 on inciting hate speech charges over an Algeria Scoop video report, and he was released following a presidential pardon in October 2024.

Aside from Ferhat, three other journalists are currently behind bars in Algeria, according to CPJ data.

CPJ's emails to the Algerian Ministry of Interior requesting comment on Ferhat's arrest did not receive any replies.