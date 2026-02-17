Tunisia Issues Fresh 3½-Year Jail Terms to Journalists Mourad Zghidi and Borhen Bsaies

New York — The Committee to Protect Journalists condemns the three-and-a-half year prison sentences handed down to prominent Tunisian journalists Mourad Zghidi and Borhen Bsaies for tax evasion, which are widely seen as in retaliation for their reporting.

Zghidi and Baaies, who work for the local independent radio station IFM, have been behind bars since May 2024 and had already completed eight-month sentences, in a separate false news case, when the fresh charges were introduced.

On January 22, the Tunis Court of First Instance issued the additional sentences on charges of tax evasion and financial offenses, along with fines of 30,000 dinars (US$ 10,387) for Zghidi and 112,000 dinars (US$ 38,780) and 20,000 dinars (US$ 6,925) for Basies, and confiscation of their assets, including company shares.

"Jailing journalists while also imposing hefty fines and confiscating their assets is clearly a punitive measure designed to silence critical voices," said CPJ Chief Programs Officer Carlos Martínez de la Serna. "Tunisian authorities must not challenge any appeals by Mourad Zghidi and Borhen Bsaies, return their assets, and end the use of criminal and financial charges to suppress independent journalism."

The journalists' lawyers are expected to appeal the ruling.

The case reflects a broader crackdown on journalists and critics that has intensified since President Kais Saied consolidated power in 2021. The journalists were initially charged under cybercrime Decree 54, which was introduced in 2022 as part of a new constitution that removed many earlier protections.

Zghidi and Bsaies are currently the only two journalists in Tunisian prisons.

Tunisian commentator, lawyer, and International Press Freedom Award winner Sonia Dahmani was released on November 27, following sustained campaigning by CPJ.

CPJ's email to Tunisian authorities requesting comment did not receive any reply.