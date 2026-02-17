Egypt: CPJ, Partners Urge Applogic Networks to Disclose Details On Egypt Withdrawal

12 February 2026
Committee to Protect Journalists (New York)

In a joint letter, the Committee to Protect Journalists and 10 rights organizations, along with independent news platforms, expressed serious concern over AppLogic Networks' (formerly Sandvine) continued failure to provide full transparency about its withdrawal from Egypt and to offer meaningful remedies to those affected by its past business activities in the country. The groups also criticized the company's ongoing refusal to engage meaningfully with Egyptian civil society and independent media outlets, despite its earlier commitment to do so.

The letter was prompted by the company's December 31, 2025 deadline to fully withdraw from Egypt, a step cited as part of the reforms that led to its removal from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Entity List, and intended to address the misuse of its technology in facilitating digital repression and human rights abuses, including censorship and surveillance targeting journalists and media outlets.

The letter further asked the company to clarify whether its technology is still being used in Egypt, given that the blocking of more than 630 websites continues, including the February 20, 2025 blocking of the Brussels-based independent media outlet Zawia3.

Read the full statement here.

Read the original article on CPJ.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Committee to Protect Journalists. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.