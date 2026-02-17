Egypt: CPJ, Partners Urge Applogic Networks to Disclose Details On Egypt Withdrawal

In a joint letter, the Committee to Protect Journalists and 10 rights organizations, along with independent news platforms, expressed serious concern over AppLogic Networks' (formerly Sandvine) continued failure to provide full transparency about its withdrawal from Egypt and to offer meaningful remedies to those affected by its past business activities in the country. The groups also criticized the company's ongoing refusal to engage meaningfully with Egyptian civil society and independent media outlets, despite its earlier commitment to do so.

The letter was prompted by the company's December 31, 2025 deadline to fully withdraw from Egypt, a step cited as part of the reforms that led to its removal from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Entity List, and intended to address the misuse of its technology in facilitating digital repression and human rights abuses, including censorship and surveillance targeting journalists and media outlets.

The letter further asked the company to clarify whether its technology is still being used in Egypt, given that the blocking of more than 630 websites continues, including the February 20, 2025 blocking of the Brussels-based independent media outlet Zawia3.

Read the full statement here.