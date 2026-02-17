South Africa: Fourth Suspect Held in Murder of E-Hailing Driver - South African News Briefs - February 17, 2025

Fourth Suspect Held in Murder of E-Hailing Driver

A fourth suspect in the murder of e-hailing driver Isaac David Satlat is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court, reports EWN. He handed himself over to the police after being sought in connection with the case. Satlat, 23, was strangled after picking up a man and a woman who had requested a ride. His body and car were later found in Attridgeville. The killing was recorded on his vehicle’s dashcam. Three other suspects appeared in court on charges of premeditated murder and robbery. Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said the fourth suspect faces charges of carjacking and murder.

Mangaung Residents Blame Nepotism and Corruption for Decay

Civil organisations in the Mangaung Metro say service delivery is collapsing due to political interference, poor transparency, and nepotism, reports SABC News. Residents complain that the City is failing to address long-standing issues, including potholes, sewer spillages, and the backlog of bucket toilets. Mangaung Concerned Community chairperson Themba Zweni has said that internal disputes and irregular appointments continue to undermine progress. The Mangaung Service Delivery Forum’s Potso Motoko adds that refuse, overflowing sewers, and deteriorating roads show the extent of the decline, while corruption and nepotism persist. The Metro acknowledges serious challenges but says it is working to stabilise water and sewer systems before rolling out major road upgrades. Infrastructure MMC Vusi Soqaga says some road repairs have begun with support from the private sector. The City is still considering proposals from recent infrastructure and investment summits aimed at improving waste treatment and addressing infrastructure neglect.

Criminologist Warns Military Alone Cannot End Gang War

A criminologist and gang expert has warned that tackling gang violence requires more than military deployment, reports EWN. This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to deploy the SANDF to parts of the Western Cape and Gauteng after hundreds of people were killed in gang-related attacks over the past year. Crime expert Irvin Kinnes said a long-term, three-pronged strategy is needed. He said that strong law enforcement, collaboration between civil society and government, and support from other state departments are needed. He said violence has become normalised in many areas and warned that past military deployments showed little impact on reducing gang crime.

