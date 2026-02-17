Tanzania to Reap From Top UN Seat

DAR ES SALAAM: TANZANIA is set to leverage its anticipated membership of the United Nations (UN) Security Council in 2029 to advance national and regional security priorities aimed at boosting citizens' prosperity, socio-economic integration and investment.

The move is expected to elevate the country's global standing and strengthen its role in promoting regional peace and stability, key pillars for expanding trade and logistics networks, including operations at the Dar es Salaam Port.

Tanzania's opportunity to serve as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council will come a year after it assumes the chairmanship of the African Union (AU) in 2028.

Speaking during a press briefing at State House in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo said the Security Council seat will provide Tanzania with a strategic platform to advance its security and development interests.

"Tanzania's move to become a member of the UN Security Council is a significant milestone. It provides an opportunity for the country to articulate its positions on global issues and advocate for matters that affect our national and regional interests," Amb Kombo said.

He added that strengthening peace and security contributes directly to lowering logistics and operational costs, creating a more conducive environment for trade and investment.

Amb Kombo explained that peace and stability are critical factors in improving a country's in ternational credit rating, which in turn attracts investment capital and affordable financing. Conversely, instability increases risk perceptions and borrowing costs.

He said that maintaining peace and security will reinforce Tanzania's position as a regional trade hub and preferred investment destination in Eastern and Southern Africa, while enhancing international integration.

The UN Security Council holds primary responsibility for maintaining international peace and security.

It comprises 15 members: five permanent members China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States and 10 nonpermanent members elected by the General Assembly for two-year terms.

On Tanzania's forthcoming chairmanship of the African Union in 2028, Amb Kombo noted that President Samia Suluhu Hassan will become the third Tanzanian Head of State to hold the position, after former President Jakaya Kikwete in 2008 and the country's founding father, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, in 1984.

Currently, the AU Chairperson is Burundi's President Évariste Ndayishimiye, confirmed during the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

Ghana's President John Mahama serves as the first Vice-Chairperson, while President Samia is the second Vice-Chairperson.

Ghana is scheduled to assume the AU chairmanship in 2027.

Highlighting the achievements the country recorded in the just concluded 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of AU, Amb Kombo said President Samia was appointed as the African Union Champion for Maternal and Child Health and Champion of Clean Cooking and Energy in Africa.

He said President Samia's appointment stems from the government's efforts to improve healthcare through innovative solutions, including the M-Mama programme.

M-Mama is a maternal and newborn emergency transport initiative designed to reduce deaths related to pregnancy and childbirth.

On championing clean cooking and clean energy, he noted that President Samia in January last year hosted the Africa Energy Summit that brought together over 20 heads of state and government which intended to extend electricity to 300 million people who still live without power by 2030.

For his part, Permanent Secretary of Health, Dr Seif Shekalaghe noted that the sixth phase government has reduced maternal mortality rate from 556 deaths per 100, 0000 live births in 2022 to 104 per 100,000 live births by 2025, a decrease by 80 per cent.

He attributed such feats in the health sector to President Samia's dedication, creativity and resolve to improving the healthcare by transitioning her ambitious goals to all administrators, including Minister, Regional Commissioners (RCs) and District Commissioners (DCs).

Dr Shekalaghe said that the AU nations agreed to enhance pharmaceutical self-reliance in line with the continental 'Development 2063 Agenda, the Africa We Want' in which Tanzania targets to expand reliance from 10 to 70 per cent by 2030.

Meanwhile, Minister for Finance, Ambassador Khamis Mussa Omar said AU's members states agreed to increase funding in priority sectors, to ensure 15 per cent of government budgets are designated to the healthcare, 20 per cent to education and 10 per cent to agriculture.

Currently, the government's budget financing to the health sector stands at 7.5 per cent.