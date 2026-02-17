Rwanda: Districts Race to Fix Bridges Amid Rising Flood Risks

Districts across Rwanda are grappling with growing losses after floods swept away bridges, disrupted movement, and claimed lives, as authorities warn of heightened risks during the upcoming rainy season.

The country is likely to experience slightly above-normal rainfall during the March-April-May (MAM) 2026 season, according to the Rwanda Meteorology Agency, which has urged residents to prepare for possible floods and landslides.

Forecasts indicate rainfall totals of 280-800 millimetres, slightly above the long-term average of 270-770 millimetres.

Deadly crossings in Rutsiro

In Rutsiro District, authorities are assessing damage along the Koko River after floods swept away a bridge connecting communities.

Emmanuel Uwizeyimana, Vice Mayor in charge of Economic Development, said preparations for rehabilitation are underway.

"The next step will be to assess the site and survey the land to determine the most suitable location. Once that is completed, construction is expected to take about five months," he told The New Times.

The absence of the bridge has already had tragic consequences. Last week, a woman identified as Verediyana Nyirabuyange was found dead after being swept away by the Koko River, which runs through Gihango, Musasa, and Murunda sectors. The same river had previously claimed her two children and father-in-law.

Déogratias Rutayisire Munyambaraga, Executive Secretary of Gihango Sector, said a suspension bridge is urgently needed. "Until it is built, we advise residents to wait whenever the river overflows," he said.

In Nyamasheke District, floods destroyed the Kamiranzovu Bridge linking Mpumbu and Buvungira cells, disrupting trade and access to basic services.

The bridge was used daily by students travelling to school and farmers transporting bananas to Rwesero Market. Its destruction has left many residents struggling to cross safely. People from Kagano, Cyato, and Rangiro sectors now risk their lives using an improvised crossing made of two logs.

"The Kamiranzovu River claimed the life of my son," said Bernadette Mukareta. "He stepped onto the middle of the bridge made of two trees, and it gave way. He was later found in Lake Kivu."

Damas Uwimana, Executive Secretary of Kagano Sector, said plans are underway to install a suspension bridge. "This was discussed with residents during budget planning, and officials from the One Stop Center have already assessed the site," he said.

Volcano-driven floods in the north

Floods originating from the volcanoes continue to pose serious risks in the Northern Province. In Musanze District, a young man was swept away by floods in Kazi Gully after heavy rainfall.

District authorities are repairing bridges across rivers and gullies frequently affected by floods. The region's mountainous terrain makes it especially vulnerable, with downpours often damaging infrastructure and private property, and sometimes claiming lives.

The Northern Province has recorded at least 1,500 disaster incidents over the past five years--mainly floods and landslides--resulting in more than 200 deaths and damage to over 5,000 homes, according to the Ministry in charge of Emergency Management.

In 2024/25, Musanze District allocated nearly Rwf1 billion to repair nine bridges across five sectors.

Long-term mitigation

The government is implementing long-term measures along the Mukungwa River, which frequently floods parts of Musanze City and Nyabihu District.

A $300 million flood mitigation project aims to restore catchment structures, reinforce riverbanks, manage sediment, expand road crossings, and protect buffer zones.

The project will focus on Burera, Musanze, Nyabihu, and Rubavu districts, where authorities have identified 22 high-risk gullies.

Other damaged links

In southern Rwanda, a bridge over the Ayideri River connecting Shyogwe Sector in Muhanga District and Byimana Sector in Ruhango District has remained damaged since 2020, disrupting trade and movement.

Residents wade through the river in the dry season, but during heavy rains, crossing becomes impossible.

Gilbert Nshimiyimana, Executive Secretary of Muhanga District Council, said budget constraints force districts to prioritise repairs.

"Most damaged bridges are known and have feasibility studies. Limited budgets mean we focus on those serving the largest number of residents," he said.

Rising risks ahead

From March to May 2026, heavier rainfall of 680-800 millimetres is expected in several western and northern districts, increasing the risk of floods and landslides. Between 2020 and 2025, at least 495 people died and 685 were injured due to hydro-meteorological hazards.

"Seasonal forecasts are vital tools for saving lives and protecting livelihoods," said Christine Niyotwambaza, Director General of Surveillance and Preparedness at the ministry, urging residents to report early signs of disasters.