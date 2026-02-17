South Africa: Three in Court for Murder of Pretoria E-Hailing Driver

Dikeledi Tears Mphala, Goitsione Machidi and McClaren Mushwana abandoned bail. They face premeditated murder and robbery charges. A fourth suspect remains at large.

Isaac Satlat was strangled during an e-hailing trip on 11 February. His attackers stole his cellphone and vehicle. In-car cameras recorded the killing.

Three people appeared in court on Monday over the killing of Isaac Satlat.

Dikeledi Tears Mphala, 24, Goitsione Machidi, 25, and McClaren Mushwana, 30, abandoned their bail application. They face charges of premeditated murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The National Prosecuting Authority said the group allegedly ordered an e-hailing service on 11 February using a phone number not registered in their names.

Mphala and another person got into Isaac's car. Machidi and Mushwana followed in a separate vehicle.

The authority alleges Mphala and her accomplice forced Isaac to stop. They strangled him and took his cellphone and vehicle.

A camera inside the car recorded the attack. The footage later circulated on social media.

Police recovered the vehicle. They arrested Mphala on 13 February. Machidi and Mushwana were arrested two days later.

Outside court, Isaac's friends and relatives held placards. Some stood quietly.

The case was postponed to 23 February for further investigation.

Mphala is being held at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre. Machidi and Mushwana are at Pretoria North Police Station.

A fourth suspect is still on the run.

The National Prosecuting Authority said it will continue working with police to bring those responsible to justice.