Kenya Weather Forecast - North Eastern Counties Remain Dry Amid Ongoing Rainfall

Nairobi — The Kenya Meteorological Department has released its weekly weather forecast indicating that North Eastern Kenya will remain largely dry even as rainfall continues in other parts of the country.

In its outlook for the period between February 17 and 23, the department projected continued showers over western and central regions, while counties in the North Eastern are expected to experience mainly dry conditions throughout the week.

According to the forecast, western and central parts of Kenya will receive rainfall, sustaining the wet conditions witnessed in recent days.

However, residents in North Eastern Kenya should expect dry weather, coupled with high daytime temperatures.

The department warned that several regions will record hot daytime conditions, particularly in lowland areas.

"Daytime (maximum) temperatures above 30°C are expected in several parts of the country, including the Coast, the South-eastern Lowlands, North-eastern, and North-western Kenya," the department noted.

Meanwhile, some high-altitude areas are set to experience chilly nights, with temperatures expected to drop below 10 degrees Celsius.

"Night-time (minimum) temperatures below 10°C are expected in parts of the Central Highlands, the Central Rift Valley, Western Kenya, and areas near Mt. Kilimanjaro," the department added.

Last week,Deputy President Kindiki had assured Kenyans that the government is mobilising all necessary resources to address the severe drought affecting 23 counties across the country, with 3.3 million people in urgent need of food, water, medical supplies, and livestock support.

Speaking after a high-level meeting on drought response strategies, DP Kindiki said the October to December rains had performed poorly, leaving several regions critically dry and threatening the livelihoods of communities dependent on agriculture and pastoralism.

"Up to 23 counties are in need of support in terms of human food, livestock feed, and other drought mitigation interventions. We have 3.3 million people affected, and we also need food to reach our schools to make sure our learners are not disrupted by the ongoing drought situation," he said.

Kindiki noted that ten counties have been classified as being in crisis, with fourMandera, Wajir, Kwale, and Kilifiparticularly hard hit.

The government has so far released 6 billion shillings between December 2025 and January 2026 to purchase food and non-food items. A further 4 billion shillings has been earmarked for immediate disbursement to cushion affected populations over the next month.