Uganda: Ruling Expected As MP Kivumbi Returns to Court Amid Supporters' Chants

Supporters of Butambala County Member of Parliament Muwanga Kivumbi gathered outside the Butambala Chief Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, singing and chanting in solidarity as the legislator reappeared for a highly anticipated ruling.

Dozens assembled near the court premises as early as morning, waving placards and singing songs of support ahead of the decision on alleged human rights violations raised by the defence in terrorism-related proceedings against Kivumbi and 24 other suspects.

The atmosphere grew tense when security personnel restricted members of the public from accessing the court grounds, citing security concerns.

Supporters responded by raising their voices in protest, insisting on their right to witness the proceedings.

Some called for transparency and fairness in the handling of the case, while others accused authorities of attempting to intimidate sympathisers.

A heavy security deployment was visible around the court, with officers controlling entry and maintaining order as the crowd swelled.

Kivumbi, who was brought to court under tight guard, is seeking a ruling on claims that his rights were violated during his arrest and subsequent detention.

His defence team argues that due process was not fully observed and that he has not recorded a statement in relation to the terrorism charges since his arrest.

"Kivumbi was brought to court without having recorded any statement concerning the charges," said counsel Medard Sseggona, a member of the defence team, emphasising what they describe as procedural irregularities.

The lawyers contend that despite the gravity of the accusations, investigators have not formally obtained a statement from him, a matter they argue undermines the integrity of the case and raises constitutional concerns.

The prosecution maintains that investigations are ongoing and that all procedures undertaken so far fall within the framework of the law.

State attorneys are expected to respond to the defence's claims as the Chief Magistrate prepares to deliver the ruling.

The case has attracted significant public attention due to its political and legal implications. Legal observers note that the court's decision could influence not only the trajectory of the terrorism-related case involving the MP and his co-accused, but also broader discussions around human rights protections and adherence to due process in criminal investigations.

The ruling is expected to clarify the legal standing of the human rights claims and determine the next steps in the proceedings.