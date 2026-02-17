Africa: Newly Launched AI UniPod Set to Transform Ethiopia Into Africa's Tech Hub

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute has officially launched the Artificial Intelligence University Innovation Pod (AI UniPod), a landmark initiative aimed at positioning Ethiopia as Africa's leading artificial intelligence hub.

The AI UniPod is a collaborative effort established by the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute, Addis Ababa University, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) through its Timbuktoo Initiative.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Director General Worku Gachena stated that the Institute is the national body legally mandated to lead AI research, development, and implementation across the country.

He noted that the launch of the AI UniPod marks a strategic step toward strengthening Ethiopia's AI capacity, developing homegrown technological solutions, and fostering an innovation-driven ecosystem.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Worku said the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute has grown into one of the continent's most influential AI institutions.

He highlighted globally recognized achievements, including patent-winning technologies such as a breast cancer diagnostic tool and a coffee seed identification system, describing them as milestones that showcase Ethiopia's expanding technological capabilities.

Worku emphasized that the AI UniPod is more than a new facility; it represents a foundation for long-term national transformation.

Also referred to as a "Unipod Unicorn," the center is designed to empower young innovators and startups to develop solutions not only for Ethiopia but for Africa as a whole.

He underscored its mission to enable youth to transition from job seekers to job creators and from technology consumers to technology producers.

Addressing the strategic importance of data, Worku echoed Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's assertion that data sovereignty is inseparable from national sovereignty.

In the age of artificial intelligence, he said, data must be treated as a critical national asset--comparable to natural resources such as water or gold.

A country that relies entirely on foreign digital infrastructure, he added, cannot claim full sovereignty.

The AI UniPod will serve university students, emerging startups, and researchers dedicated to advancing innovation and expanding the frontiers of knowledge. According to Worku, the inauguration marks a historic shift for Ethiopia--moving from AI ambition to AI implementation--with a clear goal of becoming Africa's premier artificial intelligence hub.