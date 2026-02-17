South Africa: Employers Urged to Attend UIF Ssession in Gqeberha

Employment and Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth is calling on employers in Gqeberha and surrounding areas to actively participate in the upcoming Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Commissioner's Breakfast Session.

The breakfast session is scheduled for Wednesday, 18 February, at the Southern Sun - The Marine - in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

The Commissioner's Breakfast Session is a strategic engagement platform designed to deepen cooperation between government and business, strengthen compliance, and enhance the efficiency of UIF service delivery. Through this initiative, employers are afforded a direct channel to raise operational challenges, seek clarity on regulatory obligations, and resolve UIF-related matters in real time.

Meth emphasised that the engagement reflects government's broader economic recovery and labour market stabilisation agenda, anchored in social protection, compliance, and partnership with the private sector.

"[The] UIF remains a cornerstone of social protection for workers and a vital support mechanism for employers navigating economic pressures. I urge employers in Gqeberha and surrounding areas to seize this opportunity to engage directly with Acting UIF Commissioner Dr. Malebo Mabitje-Thompson, raise concerns, and strengthen compliance.

"Sustainable economic growth requires active collaboration between government and business. Together, we can ensure that the UIF continues to serve workers, support employers, and protect livelihoods," the Minister said.

The event is hosted in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Municipality to further strengthen intergovernmental collaboration, improve access to UIF services at local level, and promote inclusive economic participation.