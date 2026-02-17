Tunisia: President Kais Saied Calls for Administrative and Cultural Overhaul

Tunis, Feb. 17 — President Kais Saied met on Monday with Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri at Carthage Palace.

According to a Presidency statement, the meeting reviewed the country's general situation, with particular focus on the functioning of several public facilities that are not being managed as required.

The President of the Reublic stressed that "the objective is clear: remnants of the old system are seeking to inflame the situation, attempting by all means to regain influence while constantly changing their posture. This cannot continue."

He added that Tunisia today needs not only a legislative transformation, as an extension of the national liberation struggle, but also a profound administrative and cultural overhaul.

The Head of State underscored that efforts are ongoing to empower young people and ensure that those who have suffered from exclusion and corruption recover their full legitimate rights, stressing that the goals of the December 17, 2010 revolution will only be fulfilled through social justice.

On another level, the President of the Republic emphasised the unity of the state, noting that some have failed to grasp the significance of the current historical moment, adding that those "outside history cannot shape it."

He concluded that the aspirations of the Tunisian people will be realised by "free patriots who see responsibility as a heavy trust, not a source of privilege," stressing that anyone disconnected from the people's pain and hopes is unfit to hold public office.