Nigeria: Groups Distribute Relief Materials to Displaced Pastoral Families in Kwara

The organisation of Fulbe Global Development and Rights Initiative (FGDRI) and Fulbe Development and Cultural Organisation, Kwara State chapter, have distributed relief materials worth millions of naira to some displaced pastoral families in the state.

The groups distributed the materials to the families currently taking refuge at ECWA Primary School, Oro-Ago in Ifelodun local government area during a visit to the camp.

The items distributed included rice, semovita, garri, milk, cooking ingredients, sugar, vegetable oil, spaghetti, noodles, assorted women's and children's clothes, and Pampers for infants.

The relief items were officially delivered to the displaced persons by the FUDECO leadership led by the chairman, Hon. Saliu Sanda; the secretary, Mallam Saheed; the treasurer, Muhammad Sulaiman; and the publicity secretary, Saliu Moddibo.

During an interactive session with camp residents, the displaced persons expressed appreciation to the Kwara State government for its concern and acknowledged the support received so far.

They, however, appealed to the Kwara State and federal governments to urgently intervene to facilitate their safe return, the reconstruction of their destroyed homes, and the restoration of their livelihoods.

They further requested the provision of essential amenities, including adequate housing, sustainable food supply, clean water, functional healthcare facilities, educational support for their children, sanitation facilities, security guarantees, psychosocial support and livelihood assistance, particularly for those who lost livestock and property.

The IDPs emphasised that life inside the camp is extremely difficult and increasingly unbearable due to overcrowding and limited basic amenities.

They collectively expressed their desire for freedom of movement and a structured plan that would allow them to return to normal life with dignity and security.

Both FGDRI and FUDECO reaffirmed their commitment to continuous engagement with relevant authorities, humanitarian partners and stakeholders to ensure that the plight of the displaced pastoral communities in Oro-Ago receives urgent and sustained attention.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the affected community was displaced following security clearance operations in the area aimed at dislodging criminal elements terrorising the communities.