Kenya: Refugees Are Ready to Work - Kenya's Private Sector Can Drive Inclusive Growth

Nairobi — Kenya has taken significant legislative steps to recognise refugees as economic actors. The Refugee Act of 2021 explicitly grants recognised refugees the right to engage, individually or in groups, in gainful employment, enterprise, and professional practice where their qualifications are recognised in Kenya. On paper, the legal framework provides a strong foundation for refugee inclusion in the country's labour market.

Yet turning this legal recognition into meaningful employment opportunities remains a challenge. As Kenya continues to host one of Africa's largest refugee populations, stronger and more deliberate private sector engagement will be essential to unlock refugee potential and drive inclusive economic growth.

The findings presented here are drawn from a Kenya-specific study that forms part of a 15-country research series commissioned by Amahoro Coalition and conducted by the Refugee-Led Research Hub at the University of Oxford. The series examines pathways to formal employment for refugees across Africa, identifying policy gaps, administrative bottlenecks and opportunities for deeper private sector participation in each national context.

Although the 2021 Refugee Act and the subsequent 2024 Regulations do not explicitly mention work permit requirements, refugees seeking formal employment are required to obtain a Class M work permit under the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration Act. Unlike other foreign nationals who engage primarily with the Directorate of Immigration Services, refugees must navigate both the Directorate of Immigration Services and the Department of Refugee Services. This dual process adds complexity and creates additional bureaucratic hurdles.

Restrictions on freedom of movement further limit access to employment. Refugees living in camps face significant barriers to relocating to urban centres, where most formal job opportunities are concentrated. Even for those based in urban areas, the process of obtaining a Class M permit can be unclear and difficult to navigate.

To secure a work permit, refugees must present a recommendation from an employer justifying why the position cannot be filled by a Kenyan citizen. This requirement is both exclusionary and impractical in many cases. It reinforces the perception that refugees are not intended to have long-term access to formal employment. The Class M permit is valid for only two years and can be difficult to renew, adding to uncertainty for both refugees and employers.

Although the permit itself is free, refugees incur significant indirect costs throughout the application process. At the same time, limited publicly available data makes it difficult to determine how many refugees successfully obtain work permits, particularly in urban areas. This lack of clarity complicates programming, policy design and advocacy.

Despite these challenges, the private sector has shown openness in certain areas. Many companies are more receptive to incorporating refugees into supply chains as vendors, suppliers or business clients rather than hiring them as employees. While refugee entrepreneurship initiatives have gained momentum, far fewer collaborative efforts focus on facilitating formal wage employment.

Encouragingly, there are ongoing efforts to expand pathways into formal employment. However, unlocking refugee talent at scale will require greater leadership from businesses across sectors.

"Kenya's legal framework recognises refugees as contributors to the economy. The next step is ensuring that the private sector fully embraces that vision. Refugees bring skills, resilience and entrepreneurial drive. With clearer processes and stronger partnerships, companies can help turn policy commitments into tangible economic impact," said Mercy Kusiwaa Frimpong, Strategy Custodian for Communications at Amahoro Coalition.

Strengthening refugee access to formal employment will require coordinated action. Simplifying or reconsidering the Class M permit requirement, ensuring timely issuance of refugee identity cards, and improving inter-agency coordination can reduce uncertainty for employers. Humanitarian organisations that currently engage refugees as incentive workers should explore pathways to formalise employment relationships. Stakeholders should also prioritise digital skills training and improved access to technology, enabling refugees to access remote and online work opportunities.

Kenya has laid the legal groundwork for inclusion. The next phase depends on sustained private sector leadership to ensure that refugees are not only recognised in law but fully integrated into the country's economic future.