Kenya: Govt Upgrades 122 Km Mamboleo-Miwani-Chemelil-Muhoroni-Kipsitet Road

Kisumu — The Government has stepped up the upgrade of the Mamboleo-Miwani-Chemelil-Muhoroni-Kipsitet Road, a key transport corridor traversing Kenya's sugar belt, in a move aimed at boosting regional connectivity and easing congestion in Kisumu.

The 122-kilometre road is currently undergoing major reconstruction, with about 63 kilometres of the main carriageway earmarked for upgrading.

Additional works on feeder roads and related sections bring the total project scope to approximately 122 kilometres.

Once complete, the corridor is expected to significantly improve transport efficiency for farmers, traders and commuters across the region.

The road links Kisumu County, Nandi County and Kericho County, forming a critical connection within western Kenya's agricultural zone.

It also serves as an alternative route that will help divert heavy commercial traffic away from Ahero and reduce congestion in Kisumu City.

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Raymond Omollo, said the government is committed to ensuring the project is delivered efficiently and securely.

"This road is a strategic investment in the economic future of this region. It will unlock opportunities for farmers, traders and investors by improving mobility and lowering the cost of doing business," said Dr Omollo.

He noted that security agencies are working closely with contractors, implementing authorities and local leaders to maintain a stable environment for construction activities.

"We are providing the necessary security support and coordination to ensure that the works proceed without disruption. Our goal is to guarantee that communities along the corridor benefit fully from this development," he said.

Residents and business operators along the route have welcomed the upgrade, saying it will reduce travel time and vehicle maintenance costs.

Sugarcane farmers in particular are expected to benefit from smoother transport to factories, reducing post-harvest losses and improving earnings.

Beyond local impact, the corridor is also expected to strengthen Kenya's position as a regional trade hub.

The improved road will facilitate movement of goods to neighbouring countries including Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, enhancing cross-border trade.

Dr Omollo emphasized that the project reflects a broader whole-of-government approach to infrastructure development.

"Infrastructure is a key pillar of national transformation. By investing in modern road networks, we are laying the foundation for sustainable economic growth and regional integration," he said.

He added that collaboration between national government departments, county administrations and local communities has been crucial in keeping the project on course.

"This partnership demonstrates our shared commitment to development. When national and local leaders work together, we accelerate progress and improve livelihoods for our people," he said.

The Mamboleo-Miwani-Chemelil-Muhoroni-Kipsitet Road upgrade is part of ongoing efforts by the Government to modernize transport infrastructure across the country.

Officials say once completed, the corridor will not only transform movement within the sugar belt but also reinforce western Kenya's role in national and regional commerce.