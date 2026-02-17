Uganda: Kitagwenda Oc Nuwamanya Confirmed As Eighth Victim in Mbarara-Lyantonde Highway Crash

Police in Rwizi Region have confirmed that ASP Alex Nuwamanya, the Officer in Charge (OC) of Kitagwenda Central Police Station (CPS), is the eighth victim who succumbed to the recent fatal road accident along the Lyantonde-Mbarara highway.

The tragic crash also took the life of Next Media journalist Julius Kitone, who was laid to rest at his ancestral home in Rakai on Monday.

ASP Nuwamanya was among eight people who lost their lives following a head-on collision involving a white Toyota Hiace registration number UBQ 016U and a Mercedes Benz Actros trailer registration number KDQ 668L/ZH 5133.

The accident occurred at Kibega I Village along the busy highway, killing all occupants of the commuter taxi on the spot.

Rwizi Regional Police Spokesperson Samson Kasasira confirmed the development, noting that the officer's identity had not been established at the time of the initial police communication.

"We have now confirmed that ASP Alex Nuwamanya, the Officer in Charge of Kitagwenda CPS, is the eighth victim who died in the Lyantonde-Mbarara highway accident. His identity had not yet been established at the time of our earlier communication," SP Kasasira said.

He added that police extend their condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased officer during this difficult time.

ASP Nuwamanya hailed from Mbarara District and was serving as the OC Station at Kitagwenda Central Police Station at the time of his death.

The tragic crash has renewed calls for heightened caution among motorists using the Lyantonde-Mbarara highway, one of the busiest transport corridors in western Uganda and frequently cited for serious road accidents.