Rwanda: As Rusororo Cemetery Fills Up, What Lies Ahead?

Rusororo Cemetery in Gasabo District has less than a hectare of burial space remaining, with current plots expected to be exhausted within eight months, the cemetery's operator has said.

Anselme Nkusi, Chief Executive Officer of Cons Tech Ltd, the firm managing the public cemetery said plans are in place to extend the site once the remaining space is fully utilised. The expansion, he added, is being coordinated with the City of Kigali.

ALSO READ: MPs push for 'vertical burial system' amid land scarcit

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The land we are currently using is slightly below one hectare. Based on current trends, it will not take more than eight months before that space is exhausted," Nkusi said.

He noted that when the cemetery reaches capacity, nearby residents are typically relocated to allow the site to expand.

Demand outpaces original projections

Rusororo Cemetery was established in 2011 following the permanent closure of Remera Cemetery and was initially projected to meet Kigali's burial needs until about 2029. Demand, however, has grown faster than anticipated.

Records show that Remera Cemetery accommodated 9,525 burials on seven hectares over several decades. By comparison, Rusororo has recorded more than 13,000 burials across 18 hectares in roughly 15 years.

ALSO READ: Rusororo cemetery takes shape

Space-saving measures face resistance

Efforts to maximise available space have encountered social resistance. Cemetery management previously piloted a system allowing two burials in a single grave, separated by a concrete slab, but the initiative was abandoned.

"Even where initial consent was granted, families later changed their position. It became clear that the approach was difficult to sustain socially," Nkusi said.

Rethinking burial practices

A former manager of Rusororo Cemetery, who requested anonymity, has urged a broader rethink of burial practices, citing tightening land constraints and the need for sustained public awareness.

ALSO READ: Parliament 'resurrects' debate on cremation

"One of the proposals I presented to Gasabo District was to improve awareness about cremation," he said. "Many people would be open to it. There is acceptance, but the idea has not been communicated widely enough."

He also raised concerns about grave designs that consume unnecessary space. "Many graves are covered with large tiles that are not essential. In other countries, graves are simpler, often marked only with a small headstone. This allows cemeteries to accommodate more burials and make better use of limited land."

Looking ahead, he warned that land scarcity could become acute without changes. "If we continue with current practices, space will be a serious problem. We need sustainable solutions, including cremation, simpler grave designs, and possibly shared graves for family members."

Shared graves, he added, could help relatives rest together while conserving space, though they would require careful regulation and community engagement.

"Rwandans are willing to adopt alternative practices, but they need guidance. If we act now, cemeteries can remain functional and respectful of families' choices while preparing for future land pressures," he said.

Policy framework and public opinion

A recent survey by the Ministry of Unity and Civic Responsibility found that 61 per cent of Rwandans believe a cremation programme could help address the growing shortage of burial space, even though uptake remains low.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Under a 2015 Prime Minister's Order governing private cemeteries, graves must be spaced at least 50 centimetres apart on all sides, visibly numbered, and recorded in official registers maintained by cemetery authorities.

The 2013 law regulating cemeteries prohibits burials outside designated sites unless explicitly authorised. Both public and private cemeteries must be enclosed by fences at least 1.5 metres high, and individual tombs may not exceed 2.5 metres in length, 80 centimetres in width, and must be at least 2 metres deep.

Families wishing to bury more than one relative in the same tomb may do so by stacking coffins, provided the top coffin is placed at a minimum depth of 2 metres.

As Rusororo Cemetery approaches full capacity, city authorities and stakeholders face growing pressure to accelerate expansion plans while advancing public dialogue on alternative burial options.