Kenya: IEBC Gazettes 23 Candidates for February 26 By-Elections

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, has published the final list of candidates cleared for the upcoming February 26 by-elections.

A total of 23 aspirants will contest the mini-polls slated to take place in Isiolo South Constituency, Evurore, Muminji and West Kabras Wards.

Evurore Ward stands out both in candidate interest and voter population, while the Isiolo South parliamentary contest has drawn three candidates.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

With voter numbers ranging from 9,849 in Muminji to 26,393 in Evurore, political parties are expected to intensify campaigns ahead of the polls.

The Evurore seat has 10 candidates including UDA's Duncan Nyaga, Chama Cha Kazi's Kenneth Nyaga, Joseph Njeru of People Liberation Party among others.

7 candidates will contest Muminji Ward race where UDA Peterson Njeru, Boniface Ngari of Devolution Empowerment Party have been cleared.

UDA's Elphas Kainanga, DCP Bramwel Wasike, ODM's Edward Indimuli, DAP-K Nivah Musa are among 6 candidates cleared to contest the West Kabras MCA seat.

The Isiolo South parliamentary race has attracted three candidates namely Isack Abduba of the National Economic Development Party, UDA's Tubi Mohammed and Jubilee Party's Bina Mohammed.

The IEBC says Evuvore has the highest number of registered voters standing at 26,393, followed by 22,216 voters in Isiolo South Constituency

West Kabras Ward and Muminji Ward have 11,699 and 9,849 Voters for purposes of the 26th February, 2026 By-Election.