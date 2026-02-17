Kenya: IEBC Gazettes 23 Candidates for February 26 By-Elections

17 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, has published the final list of candidates cleared for the upcoming February 26 by-elections.

A total of 23 aspirants will contest the mini-polls slated to take place in Isiolo South Constituency, Evurore, Muminji and West Kabras Wards.

Evurore Ward stands out both in candidate interest and voter population, while the Isiolo South parliamentary contest has drawn three candidates.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

With voter numbers ranging from 9,849 in Muminji to 26,393 in Evurore, political parties are expected to intensify campaigns ahead of the polls.

The Evurore seat has 10 candidates including UDA's Duncan Nyaga, Chama Cha Kazi's Kenneth Nyaga, Joseph Njeru of People Liberation Party among others.

7 candidates will contest Muminji Ward race where UDA Peterson Njeru, Boniface Ngari of Devolution Empowerment Party have been cleared.

UDA's Elphas Kainanga, DCP Bramwel Wasike, ODM's Edward Indimuli, DAP-K Nivah Musa are among 6 candidates cleared to contest the West Kabras MCA seat.

The Isiolo South parliamentary race has attracted three candidates namely Isack Abduba of the National Economic Development Party, UDA's Tubi Mohammed and Jubilee Party's Bina Mohammed.

The IEBC says Evuvore has the highest number of registered voters standing at 26,393, followed by 22,216 voters in Isiolo South Constituency

West Kabras Ward and Muminji Ward have 11,699 and 9,849 Voters for purposes of the 26th February, 2026 By-Election.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.