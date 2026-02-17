Rwanda: The Hoops Coach Revels in Growing Confidence Amid Perfect Run

17 February 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The Hoops Rwanda head coach Patrick Habiyaremye has said their recent victory over APR in the women's basketball league reflects the team's growing confidence.

The team has enjoyed a perfect start to the new season, edging APR 68-65 in their opening game of the league campaign at Petit Stade on Saturday, February 14, before beating IPRC-Huye 72-60 on Sunday.

"I am happy that our confidence is growing," Habiyaremye told Times Sport. "We have set ourselves the objective of not losing any game because we are playing well at the moment. We want to maintain this level of performance."

Reflecting on the hard-fought win over APR, the tactician admitted it was a challenging contest but credited thorough preparation for the result.

"The game was difficult, but we were very well prepared, and that's why we came out with the victory. I was confident we would take the two points because of how we prepared," he said.

The Hoops will next face GS Gahini on February 21 before taking on Azomco a day later.

