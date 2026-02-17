Rwanda: Omdurman Derby - Sudan's Old Foes Clash At Amahoro Stadium

Sudanese fiercest rivals Al Hilal and Al Merrikh will renew hostilities at Amahoro Stadium on Tuesday, February 17 -- marking the first-ever Omdurman Derby on Rwandan soil.

Known as the Omdurman Derby, the clash pits two clubs separated by Al-Ardha Street in Omdurman but united in their dominance of Sudanese football. Even in exile, the fixture remains a powerful symbol of the sport's cultural weight for Sudanese fans.

Between them, the two giants have claimed 50 of 54 Sudanese league titles -- Al Hilal with 31 and Al Merrikh with 19. Since 1992, no other club has lifted the league trophy, cementing their status as a historic two-horse race.

Amid Sudan's ongoing civil conflict, both sides sought temporary homes abroad in 2025. Mauritania first hosted them, where Al Hilal defeated Al Merrikh 4-0 in July 2025 to secure their 31st league crown -- four months after Al Merrikh had edged the derby 1-0.

The 2025 Sudan Cup was later awarded to Al Hilal (3-0) after Al Merrikh forfeited the final in protest against the Sudanese FA.

Now based in Rwanda since October 2025, the rivalry shifts to a new stage.

A rivalry for ages

Founded in 1930, Al Hilal -- "The Blue Jewel" -- and Al Merrikh, established in 1927 and nicknamed "The Red Castle," developed their rivalry during the colonial era. Beyond geography, the contest has long reflected deeper social and political divisions within Sudan.

Al Hilal are often regarded as the more decorated side, but Al Merrikh remain formidable challengers, ensuring the rivalry has never lacked intensity.

From Omdurman to Kigali

This latest chapter unfolds in the Rwanda Premier League, where both clubs are competing during their temporary relocation.

Al Hilal currently top the table with 38 points and three games in hand. Al Merrikh sit fourth with 34 points, also holding a game advantage. A win for either side could significantly shape the title race.

Head-to-head form

Al Hilal: Played 16 - Won 12, Drawn 2, Lost 2

Al Merrikh: Played 18 - Won 7, Drawn 9, Lost 2

What they said before the derby

Al Merrikh head coach Darko Novic acknowledged the challenge ahead, especially with his side winless in their last six matches -- all draws.

"I know it will be hard and many are betting on Al Hilal to win the game, but we must be ready to challenge them and earn all points," Novic said.

On the other hand, Al Hilal come into the derby in strong form, having won nine of their last 10 league matches, including emphatic victories over Rayon Sports (4-0) and APR FC (2-0).

"It is always a tough match against Al Merrikh but we are ready. We will take this game seriously because we want to keep the good spirit of winning, which I believe will boost the players' mindset," said Al Hilal coach Laurenƫiu Reghecampf.

With history, pride and title ambitions at stake, Kigali is set to witness one of African football's most storied rivalries -- far from home, but no less fierce.

Standings

Al Hilal

Position: 1st

Games Played: 16

Points: 38

Goal difference: 31

Al Merrikh

Position: 4th

Games played: 18

Points: 34

Goal difference: 8